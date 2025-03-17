Sandy Alcántara Could Elevate the Dodgers’ Rotation in 2025

With the 2025 MLB regular season set to begin tomorrow, March 18, experts are predicting potential trades that could shape the upcoming season.

The Miami Marlins, coming off a 100-loss season, are expected to have another tough year, sparking rumours about trading their ace pitcher, Sandy Alcántara, for future success. The 2022 NL Cy Young Award Winner underwent Tommy John Surgery in October 2023, and has looked sharp in spring training – raising hopes that he’s fully recovered.

Possible Trade Destinations

Zachary D. Rymer recently linked the Marlins’ $56 million pitcher to the Los Angeles Dodgers, amongst other teams who could make a deal with the starter. While Rymer reports the Dodgers as an honorable mention, other potential teams include the Atlanta Braves, Arizona Diamondbacks, Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers, and Toronto Blue Jays.

Though the Dodgers have a superstar-stacked team and don’t necessarily need another ace player, their rotation could be vulnerable with the risk of potential injuries.

Rymer reports the top five teams most probable to complete a trade are the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, and Baltimore Orioles, and New York Yankees.

Impressive Spring Performance

In 2022, Alcántara emerged as one of the league’s elite pitchers, receiving the National League Cy Young Award with a stellar season. He finished with a 14-9 record, a 2.28 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 207 strikeouts in 228.2 innings, while also earning his second All-Star selection.

Yet Alcántara struggled to match those exceptional numbers in 2023, posting a 7-12 record, a 4.14 ERA, 1.213 WHIP, and 151 strikeouts over 184.2 innings. His season was abruptly ended by an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery, making him miss the entire 2024 season.

The 29-year-old made his spring debut on the mound in February, reaching a top speed of 99.3 mph and throwing a scoreless inning, marking his first starting appearance on the mound since 2023. He later followed his debut with two scoreless innings in a 30-pitch outing, capping the frame with a 100-mph four-seam fastball in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves on February 28.

Alcántara has now pitched 12.1 innings this spring, allowing no earned runs. ESPN’s Jeff Passan says his spring performance already has scouts interested.

“Teams are already wondering whether Alcántara will be available at the trade deadline,” reported Passan, “with the Marlins far from contending and his contract running through 2026 with a club option for 2027.”

So should the Dodgers consider trading for Alcántara? With the current five-man rotation in place until Shohei Ohtani returns to the mound in May to complete the six-man rotation, adding an ace like Alcántara could be a significant boost for The Boys in Blue.