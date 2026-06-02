2-Year Los Angeles Dodgers Player Released By Current MLB Team

On Monday, the Texas Rangers began a series with the St. Louis Cardinals in Missouri.

They are coming off a three-game sweep over Kansas City Royals.

World Series Champion Released

Also on Monday, the Rangers released Josh Sborz from their organization.

Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News wrote: “Josh Sborz has been granted his release from Triple-A Round Rock.”

Sborz last pitched in an MLB game during the 2024 season.

He went 1-1 with a 7.16 ERA in 15 Minor League games this season.

Sborz’s Background

Sborz was picked in the second round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In that span, the 32-year-old went 0-1 with a 6.08 ERA in 11 games.

Following the Dodgers, Sborz had a productive four-year run with the Rangers.

He helped the franchise win the 2023 World Series Championship over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Over 154 career games, Sborz has gone 13-13 with a 4.96 ERA.

Social Media Reacts To Sborz Release

Here’s what people were saying about Sborz on social media:

@Rangers__Nation: “Forever immortalized. Thank you, Josh ❤️”

@Cameronsdad: “That’s too bad!! Was really hoping he would make a comeback!!”

@TristanWhiteWx: “Thanks for the memories, Sborzy. We’ll always have that final curveball. Btw they still need to cut Chris Martin”

@LSUJeff32: “Sborzy will forever be a Rangers legend. Sorry the injuries derailed his career”

@dynamic_voltage: “That dude was nails in 2023. We won’t forget it.”

Rangers And Dodgers Right Now

The Rangers are currently 28-31 in 59 games, which has them as the third-place team in the American League West.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are at the top of the National League West with a 38-21 record in 59 games.

They are 8-2 over their last ten games.