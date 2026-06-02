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2-Year Los Angeles Dodgers Player Released By Current MLB Team

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 27: Josh Sborz #76 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the seventh inning at Oracle Park on August 27, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Texas Rangers began a series with the St. Louis Cardinals in Missouri.

They are coming off a three-game sweep over Kansas City Royals.

World Series Champion Released

GettyJonah Heim #28 and Josh Sborz #66 of the Texas Rangers celebrate after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Also on Monday, the Rangers released Josh Sborz from their organization.

Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News wrote: “Josh Sborz has been granted his release from Triple-A Round Rock.”

Sborz last pitched in an MLB game during the 2024 season.

He went 1-1 with a 7.16 ERA in 15 Minor League games this season.

Sborz’s Background

GettyJosh Sborz #66 of the Texas Rangers pitches during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field on July 23, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

Sborz was picked in the second round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In that span, the 32-year-old went 0-1 with a 6.08 ERA in 11 games.

GettyPitcher Josh Sborz #76 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 17, 2020 in Denver, Colorado.

Following the Dodgers, Sborz had a productive four-year run with the Rangers.

He helped the franchise win the 2023 World Series Championship over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Over 154 career games, Sborz has gone 13-13 with a 4.96 ERA.

Social Media Reacts To Sborz Release

GettyJonah Heim #28 and Josh Sborz #66 of the Texas Rangers celebrate after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five of the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Here’s what people were saying about Sborz on social media:

@Rangers__Nation: “Forever immortalized. Thank you, Josh ❤️”

@Cameronsdad: “That’s too bad!! Was really hoping he would make a comeback!!”

@TristanWhiteWx: “Thanks for the memories, Sborzy. We’ll always have that final curveball. Btw they still need to cut Chris Martin

@LSUJeff32: “Sborzy will forever be a Rangers legend. Sorry the injuries derailed his career”

@dynamic_voltage: “That dude was nails in 2023. We won’t forget it.”

Rangers And Dodgers Right Now

The Rangers are currently 28-31 in 59 games, which has them as the third-place team in the American League West.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers are at the top of the National League West with a 38-21 record in 59 games.

They are 8-2 over their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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2-Year Los Angeles Dodgers Player Released By Current MLB Team

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