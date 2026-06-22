Los Angeles Dodgers Player Will Reportedly Make $3 Million Bonus If Traded

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers played the final game of their series with the Baltimore Orioles (at home).

The Dodgers lost by a score of 12-1.

Despite the loss, they are still at the top of the National League West with a 49-29 record in 78 games.

Dodgers Player Will Reportedly Make Bonus If Traded

Tanner Scott is currently in the middle of his second season playing for the Dodgers.

With the season well underway (and trade rumors picking up), it’s worth noting that Scott has a $3 million trade kicker in his contract.

Via Spotrac: “Trade Assignment Bonus: $3M (one-time)”

It’s unlikely that Scott would get traded, but it’s still worth pointing out.

The 2024 MLB All-Star is currently 1-3 with a 2.32 ERA (and nine saves) in 33 games.

Looking At Scott’s Career

Scott was picked in the 6th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five years of his career with the Baltimore Orioles.

After Baltimore, the 31-year-0ld has had stops with the Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres (and Dodgers) over 10 total seasons.

Dodgers Right Now