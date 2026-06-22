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Los Angeles Dodgers Player Will Reportedly Make $3 Million Bonus If Traded

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stands in the dugout before their game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on April 21, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers played the final game of their series with the Baltimore Orioles (at home).

The Dodgers lost by a score of 12-1.

Despite the loss, they are still at the top of the National League West with a 49-29 record in 78 games.

Dodgers Player Will Reportedly Make Bonus If Traded

GettyTanner Scott #66 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a pitch in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on August 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Tanner Scott is currently in the middle of his second season playing for the Dodgers.

With the season well underway (and trade rumors picking up), it’s worth noting that Scott has a $3 million trade kicker in his contract.

Via Spotrac: “Trade Assignment Bonus: $3M (one-time)”

It’s unlikely that Scott would get traded, but it’s still worth pointing out.

The 2024 MLB All-Star is currently 1-3 with a 2.32 ERA (and nine saves) in 33 games.

Looking At Scott’s Career

GettyTanner Scott #66 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates a 5-4 win over the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on June 27, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Scott was picked in the 6th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five years of his career with the Baltimore Orioles.

After Baltimore, the 31-year-0ld has had stops with the Miami Marlins, San Diego Padres (and Dodgers) over 10 total seasons.

Dodgers Right Now

GettyShohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts with Dino Ebel #91 after hitting a home run during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Dodger Stadium on June 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Dodgers Player Will Reportedly Make $3 Million Bonus If Traded

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