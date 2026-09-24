Dodgers Make Shohei Ohtani Lineup Move Amid Padres Series

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani returned to the lineup on Wednesday from the 15-day injured list. The only difference, he batted second in the lineup while Mookie Betts took over his usual leadoff spot.

The Dodgers would go on to lose to the San Diego Padres and break their five-game win streak.

Manager Dave Roberts believes it is time to transition back to their usual ways. Ohtani will take over the leadoff spot once again on Wednesday, says Dylan Hernandez of the California Post.

San Diego has right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta starting in the third game of the series. This may be the reason behind Ohtani returning to the leadoff spot, Jack Harris of the California Post added.

Shohei Ohtani Records One Hit in Return From IL

In Shohei Ohtani’s first game back since his first injured list stint as a Dodger, the 32-year-old made quick work, hitting a single off Padres starter Robbie Ray.

This would be the only hit of the game for Los Angeles’ designated hitter. Ohtani then drew a walk, struck out with the bases loaded, and hit a pop-fly that perfectly summarizes how the Dodgers’ 5-1 loss to San Diego played out.

“I’m not expecting too much,” Dave Roberts said about Ohtani, according to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya. “It’s been a while since he’s played in a game, but it just felt like you know he wasn’t sped up at all,

I think that when you feel healthy and strong, then you feel like you can just see the baseball, trust your eyes and then take your swing and the barrel will be there.”

Dodgers Still in the Mix for No. 1 Seed in National League

The Dodgers have already clinched the NL West, doing so for the 13th time in 14 seasons. However, Los Angeles is still playing for something: the top seed in the National League.

Entering Thursday, Los Angeles sits as the No. 2 seed. They hold a six-game lead over the Atlanta Braves for that spot, but eye the Milwaukee Brewers for the top seed in the league.

Milwaukee has grown their advantage for the No. 1 position to two games after the Dodgers lost on Wednesday night. With just four contests remaining in Los Angeles’ regular season, the opportunity is closing but is still achievable.

The Dodgers will finish out their series against the Padres on Thursday night before traveling to San Francisco to take on the Giants in the last series of the regular season. Los Angeles swept the Giants just a few days ago, from Sept. 18-20.

They will look to do so again to gain momentum for the postseason.