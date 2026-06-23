Dodgers Star Shohei Ohtani Makes Heartfelt Post After Personal Announcement

Over the weekend, the Los Angeles Dodgers family grew a little bit when it was announced that Shohei Ohtani & his wife, Mamiko Ohtani, were welcomimg their second child into the world.

Shohei Ohtani, who should be considered the favorite to win the 2026 NL MVP Award for a third straight season, announced the personal news via social media after he had to miss a game due to paternity leave.

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Shohei Ohtani Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post

On June 20, Shohei Ohtani made a post to instagram welcoming him and Mamiko’s second child:

The post reads: “We are again overjoyed to experience this wonderful day in our lives together. Thank you for being born safely. We would also like to express our gratitude to everyone who has supported us through this journey,” read the social media post, signed “Shohei and Mamiko.”

It’s a two-slide post, with the second part of the post being the newborn baby’s feet wrapped in a blue blanket, signaling a safe delivery.

The post currently has over two million likes and nearly 18 thousand comments from several different walks of life.

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Shohei Ohtani Right Now…

Shohei Ohtani is currently enjoying another stellar MLB season. He’s batting .296 with 17 home runs, 44 RBI, and 79 hits.

This is coming after some believed Shohei Ohtani’s offense was slipping due to also being a star pitcher on the Dodgers.

As for Shohei Ohtani the pitcher? His ERA is 1.47 over 73.2 innings pitched and 78 strikeouts. He owns a pitching record of 7-2 over 12 starts

How Are the Dodgers Performing Right Now?

The Los Angeles Dodgers picked up a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on June 22. Shohei Ohtani hit a leadoff home run in the game, and Los Angeles became the first team in MLB to win 50 games in 2026. Eric Lauer pitched six scoreless innings on Monday, and the Dodgers hold a commanding 9.0 game lead in the NL West.

Los Angeles will continue its series against the Twins this week before their weekend series against the San Diego Padres this weekend.

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