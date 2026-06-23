Mauricio Dubon Contract Prediction After Latest Braves Report

Reports surfaced on Monday evening that Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Mauricio Dubon would be open to ‘in-season’ contract extension talks.

This past offseason, the Braves pulled off one of the better trades by acquiring Dubon in a player-swap deal with the Astros for Nick Allen.

Mauricio Dubon spoke with AJC reporter Gabriel Burns and had this to say about a new contract:

“If they come and offer something, and it makes sense for me and my family, we’re open to hear it,” the utilityman told Burns. “It is what it is at some point. I feel like I’ve put myself in a good position, but whatever happens, happens. I’d love to stay here, man. But, like I say, it’s a business.”

Now, what could a Mauricio Dubon contract look like, and is it in the right interest for the Atlanta Braves as well?

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Forecasting a Mauricio Dubon Contract Extension

When thinking about a contract extension for any MLB player, there are a few factors that need to be taken into account. First, where is the player’s primary position, because that’s a big determinant of the market. Although Dubon received a good amount of time at shortstop early this season, he’s unlikely to get paid shortstop money.

Also, Mauricio Dubon is currently in his last year of arbitration, earning a salary of $6.1 MM.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco aggregated the report, and wrote this (on 6/22) about the Braves and their potential interest in signing Dubon:

“The Braves rarely tip their hand about contract or trade discussions, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if they were open to an extension. They’ve been aggressive on that front under president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos. Dubón has seemingly fit well in the clubhouse and would help cover for a shortstop position that again looks like a question mark.”

Ha-Seong Kim is currently on a one-year, $20 million contract, which looks like a failure of a contract, and Kim is very unlikely to be re-signed. That opens the door to the possibility of Dubon being the everyday shortstop going forward, if extended.

So, what could a potential Mauricio Dubon contract extension look like with the Atlanta Braves? I’m no Spotrac genius, but I’d say fair market value for Dubon would be a 4-year, $66 million extension, which would give him an AAV right around $17 million.

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Mauricio Dubon This Season with the Braves

In his first season with the Atlanta Braves, Dubon has been able to do a little bit of everything for the team, as he’s a true ‘plug and play’ player.

Over 271 at-bats, Dubon has a bWAR of 1.7 with a .262 batting average, 7 home runs, 42 RBI, and an OPS of .721. It’s quietly been one of the better seasons in Dubon’s 8-year MLB career.

Keep an eye out on all the latest rumors and updates surrounding Mauricio Dubon and these potential contract extension talks.

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