Dodgers Consider IL Stint for Shohei Ohtani After 4-Strikeout Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are mulling whether to place Shohei Ohtani on the injured list after another discouraging performance in a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, September 2.

Ohtani went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts last night against the Cardinals. He’s hitting .237 with a 28.2% strikeout rate since the beginning of August.

“I saw the same thing that everyone saw,” manager Dave Roberts told reporters after the game, including Katie Woo of The Athletic. “Clearly the swings aren’t who he is.”

Roberts added that the team will consult with Ohtani about sitting out on Thursday in the final game of the series versus St. Louis. The skipper was noncommittal about a potential stint on the injured list for the two-way star.

“He feels he needs to post … and I respect that,” Roberts said, per Woo. “But if he’s feeling the way he visibly looks, then really not helping anyone. That’s the conversation I’ll have with him.”