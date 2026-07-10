Hi, Subscriber

Dodgers Make Shohei Ohtani Decision After Injury Scare Before Diamondbacks Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 03: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on June 03, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced via X that Shohei Ohtani won’t make his scheduled start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night due to continued irritation in his left knee.

Ohtani will serve as Los Angeles’ designated hitter through the rest of the weekend, but won’t travel to Philadelphia to compete in Tuesday’s All-Star Game. Instead, the star will have “some interventions on his knee.”

Update: Ohanti is “set to get his left knee drained and likely receive an injection,” per the LA Times’ Maddie Lee.

Dodgers Make Shohei Ohtani Decision After Injury Scare Before Diamondbacks Game

Los Angeles Dodgers v Pittsburgh Pirates

GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 10: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after the final out of the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on June 10, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Ohtani had been named the National League’s starting designated hitter before suffering his knee injury. Now, it appears that Kyle Schwarber will assume the role for the NL at his home field in the Midsummer Classic.

It doesn’t appear that the injury is too serious. If it were his elbow, then there’d be reasons for Dodgers fans to panic. However, the fact that he is still going to hit this weekend suggests that Ohtani will be just fine, and is likely just not starting tonight out of precaution.

It’s obviously a bummer for Dodgers fans and baseball fans in general that Ohtani won’t be participating in this year’s All-Star Game. But since it’s just an exhibition game, it makes sense why Los Angeles wants to use the break to allow the star to rest.

Ohtani, 32, is in the midst of another MVP-level season. He’s slashing an outstanding  .290/.405/.534 (153 wRC+) with 20 home runs and 56 RBI over 89 games. As a pitcher, Ohtani has a dominant 1.79 ERA with 95 strikeouts and 26 walks in 85 2/3 innings across 14 starts.

Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now

Los Angeles Dodgers Santiago Espinal Dave Roberts Texas Rangers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 27: Manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on against the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium on August 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

While Ohtani’s injury obviously isn’t ideal, Los Angeles should be just fine with the right-hander missing just one start. Even if he needs to miss one or two more pitching appearances, it’s difficult to imagine it’d hurt the Dodgers in the long run.

The Dodgers are easily in the best spot of any team in the majors, holding a 14 1/2 game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres for first place in the National League West with an MLB-best 61-33 record. After back-to-back World Series championships, Los Angeles is the clear favorite to win it all this year.

The Dodgers had an off day on Thursday after defeating the Colorado Rockies 4-3 at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday. The win gave the Dodgers the series victory after they won Game 1 8-7 and lost Game 2 4-3.

The Dodgers are set to begin a three-game series against the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium at 7:10 p.m. PST on Friday. With Ohtani no longer scheduled to start, the Dodgers will go with a bullpen game instead. Meanwhile, left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez (7-3, 2.25 ERA, 74 SO, 108 IP) will make the start for Arizona.

While the upcoming series isn’t a big one for Los Angeles, it’s a huge one for Arizona. The Diamondbacks are 5 1/2 games back of the final NL Wild Card spot with a 46-47 record. If the Diamondbacks players want to force a situation where their front office cannot sell ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline, they’re going to need to go on a hot streak, likely starting this weekend.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

0 Comments

Dodgers Make Shohei Ohtani Decision After Injury Scare Before Diamondbacks Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x