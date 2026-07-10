The Los Angeles Dodgers announced via X that Shohei Ohtani won’t make his scheduled start against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night due to continued irritation in his left knee.

Ohtani will serve as Los Angeles’ designated hitter through the rest of the weekend, but won’t travel to Philadelphia to compete in Tuesday’s All-Star Game. Instead, the star will have “some interventions on his knee.”

Update: Ohanti is “set to get his left knee drained and likely receive an injection,” per the LA Times’ Maddie Lee.

Dodgers Make Shohei Ohtani Decision After Injury Scare Before Diamondbacks Game

Ohtani had been named the National League’s starting designated hitter before suffering his knee injury. Now, it appears that Kyle Schwarber will assume the role for the NL at his home field in the Midsummer Classic.

It doesn’t appear that the injury is too serious. If it were his elbow, then there’d be reasons for Dodgers fans to panic. However, the fact that he is still going to hit this weekend suggests that Ohtani will be just fine, and is likely just not starting tonight out of precaution.

It’s obviously a bummer for Dodgers fans and baseball fans in general that Ohtani won’t be participating in this year’s All-Star Game. But since it’s just an exhibition game, it makes sense why Los Angeles wants to use the break to allow the star to rest.

Ohtani, 32, is in the midst of another MVP-level season. He’s slashing an outstanding .290/.405/.534 (153 wRC+) with 20 home runs and 56 RBI over 89 games. As a pitcher, Ohtani has a dominant 1.79 ERA with 95 strikeouts and 26 walks in 85 2/3 innings across 14 starts.

Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now

While Ohtani’s injury obviously isn’t ideal, Los Angeles should be just fine with the right-hander missing just one start. Even if he needs to miss one or two more pitching appearances, it’s difficult to imagine it’d hurt the Dodgers in the long run.

The Dodgers are easily in the best spot of any team in the majors, holding a 14 1/2 game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres for first place in the National League West with an MLB-best 61-33 record. After back-to-back World Series championships, Los Angeles is the clear favorite to win it all this year.

The Dodgers had an off day on Thursday after defeating the Colorado Rockies 4-3 at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday. The win gave the Dodgers the series victory after they won Game 1 8-7 and lost Game 2 4-3.

The Dodgers are set to begin a three-game series against the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium at 7:10 p.m. PST on Friday. With Ohtani no longer scheduled to start, the Dodgers will go with a bullpen game instead. Meanwhile, left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez (7-3, 2.25 ERA, 74 SO, 108 IP) will make the start for Arizona.

While the upcoming series isn’t a big one for Los Angeles, it’s a huge one for Arizona. The Diamondbacks are 5 1/2 games back of the final NL Wild Card spot with a 46-47 record. If the Diamondbacks players want to force a situation where their front office cannot sell ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline, they’re going to need to go on a hot streak, likely starting this weekend.