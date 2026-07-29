Dodgers’ Biggest Trade Deadline Question Just Got More Complicated

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to preach patience with Shohei Ohtani’s return to the mound, but Tuesday’s update revealed the situation is more complicated than previously understood.

According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Ohtani disclosed that his recovery isn’t being slowed solely by the left knee inflammation that has dominated headlines over the past two weeks. The two-way superstar also admitted his right biceps remains “not 100 percent,” creating another hurdle in his path back to pitching.

The revelation helps explain why the Dodgers abruptly canceled Ohtani’s scheduled bullpen session over the weekend after initially expecting him to continue ramping up toward a return.

Shohei Ohtani, through Will Ireton: "My bicep's not 100 percent. Just similar issue with the knee. Do we consider pushing this? It is still July. So I think the conversation would be a little different if we're in August or September." https://t.co/oOPj9gaqod — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 29, 2026

“My biceps is not 100 percent,” Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton, adding that there’s no reason to force the issue while the calendar still reads July.

The Dodgers appear to agree.

Manager Dave Roberts reiterated that there is no timeline for Ohtani’s next bullpen session, emphasizing that the organization remains focused on having him healthy for the stretch run rather than rushing him back in August.

That cautious approach makes sense when considering Ohtani’s unique workload.

Unlike most pitchers, Ohtani isn’t simply rehabbing an arm. He’s simultaneously serving as the Dodgers’ everyday designated hitter, taking hundreds of swings while managing lingering discomfort in both his knee and throwing arm. Any setback could jeopardize not only his pitching return but also one of baseball’s most dangerous bats.

Ohtani’s Offensive Production Has Also Dipped

While Ohtani launched a leadoff home run Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, his overall production has cooled considerably.

Entering play Tuesday, he owned a .711 OPS in July, his lowest monthly mark since August 2020. Since receiving a knee injection during the All-Star break, he had gone just 7-for-38 (.184) before Tuesday night’s game.

Even so, Roberts made it clear there’s no consideration of giving Ohtani additional days off.

“Until I hear otherwise, he’s going to be in the lineup,” Roberts said.

The Dodgers evidently believe his bat still provides more value than removing him from the lineup in hopes of accelerating his pitching timeline.

What This Means For the Dodgers’ Trade Deadline

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from Tuesday’s update is what it doesn’t change.

Despite Ohtani’s uncertain timetable, the Dodgers do not expect his delayed return to change their trade deadline strategy, Ardaya reported. Los Angeles still believes Ohtani will pitch this season, even if nobody inside the organization can predict exactly when that will happen.

The bigger concern is conditioning.

Roberts acknowledged Ohtani has now gone more than three weeks without pitching in a game, meaning he’ll have to rebuild arm strength before facing major league hitters again. Fortunately for Los Angeles, last season provided a blueprint, as Ohtani gradually increased his workload through abbreviated outings following elbow surgery.

Meanwhile, reinforcements are getting closer.

Blake Snell will make what could be his final rehab start Wednesday, Tyler Glasnow continues to build toward a rehab assignment after another successful live batting practice session, and Gavin Stone continues progressing toward his own rehab assignment.

Combined with expected returns from Edwin Díaz and eventually Will Smith, the Dodgers still anticipate entering September with one of their healthiest rosters of the season.

For now, however, Ohtani’s latest update serves as another reminder that the Dodgers’ biggest October weapon remains a waiting game.