Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Status Draws Attention Amid Injury Scare vs. Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers cruised to a blowout win Tuesday night. However, the biggest storyline quickly became Shohei Ohtani after the superstar was hit on the right hand by a pitch and later removed from the game early.

Ohtani took an 85.2 mph changeup from Rockies starter Kyle Freeland off the padding area of his right hand during the fourth inning.

Trainers and manager Dave Roberts immediately came out to check on him, creating a tense moment inside Dodger Stadium considering Ohtani is also scheduled to start on the mound Wednesday.

Despite the concern, Ohtani initially waved off trainers and stayed in the game long enough to score a run.

Shortly afterward, however, the Dodgers removed him from the game.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic noted on X that Dalton Rushing pinch-hit for Ohtani in the fifth inning. He added that it “could just be the 10-1 score with Ohtani pitching tomorrow, but still.”

Noah Camras also reported that Ohtani “looked fine” after being hit and described the move as likely precautionary.

The Dodgers never immediately announced a formal injury designation for Ohtani, though multiple reports confirmed the ball struck his pitching hand.

Dodgers Appear To Be Taking Precautionary Approach

The good news for Dodgers fans is that early indications suggest the move may have been precautionary more than anything serious.

Ohtani stayed upright after the hit, remained in the game briefly, and did not appear to be in obvious distress while speaking with trainers.

Doug McKain reported that Roberts had already said before the game that Ohtani remained lined up to make his scheduled start Wednesday. That timeline likely factored heavily into the decision to remove him once the Dodgers built a massive lead over Colorado.

Dalton Rushing is pinch-hitting for Shohei Ohtani. Could just be the 10-1 score with Ohtani pitching tomorrow, but still. https://t.co/9kjWaduAQk — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) May 27, 2026

Still, anytime Ohtani’s throwing hand is involved, concern levels naturally rise. The Dodgers have been extremely careful with Ohtani’s workload ever since his return to pitching, and protecting their two-way superstar long term is clearly the organization’s top priority.

The uncertainty surrounding Ohtani’s status briefly overshadowed what had otherwise been another dominant Dodgers offensive performance.

Dodgers Roll Rockies Despite Injury Scare

Even after losing Ohtani, Los Angeles continued piling on runs in what eventually became a 15-6 rout over the Rockies. Ohtani finished the night 0-for-2 with a run scored before exiting.

The Dodgers also lost Kiké Hernández during the game after he suffered a left oblique strain while running the bases following a double. Hernández had just recently returned from a lengthy absence tied to offseason elbow surgery, making the latest setback especially frustrating.

For now, though, the spotlight remains squarely on Ohtani and whether the Dodgers choose to keep him in Wednesday’s lineup and on the mound after Tuesday’s frightening moment.

Early signs appear encouraging, but Los Angeles will almost certainly proceed carefully before making any final determination.