Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Shohei Ohtani Decision For Padres Finale

On Wednesday night, Los Angeles will try and secure their first series win over the San Diego Padres this season.

The Dodgers evened up the series on Tuesday, overcoming a 4-2 deficit and handing All-Star closer Mason Miller his first loss since joining the Padres during the 2025 season.

Now, before the series finale, the Dodgers have made official their decision regarding superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Originally, Shohei Ohtani was scheduled to be the starting pitcher for Tuesday’s game, but he was moved to the series finale in a game where he will also serve as the designated hitter at the top of the batting lineup as the Dodgers try to win the rubber match of the series.

Los Angeles Dodgers Lineup For Series Finale

Underdog MLB wrote: “Dodgers 5/20 S. Ohtani DH M. Betts SS F. Freeman 1B K. Tucker RF W. Smith C M. Muncy 3B A. Pages CF T. Hernández LF H. Kim 2B S. Ohtani SP”

Regarding Ohtani’s matchup against the Padres, Sonja Chen wrote for MLB.com:

“Ohtani is pitching against the Padres for the first time since last June 16, which marked his return to the mound after spending close to two years rehabbing from a second major surgery on his right elbow. Ohtani gave up one run in one inning back then, the first step of a regimented buildup at the big league level.

Since that outing against the Padres, Ohtani has been one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball. In that span, Ohtani has struck out 112 hitters across 90 innings in 20 starts, leading Major League starters with a 1.80 ERA (min. 35 innings)

The version of Ohtani who takes the mound at Petco Park on Wednesday will be very different than the one who faced the Padres last June. Back then, Ohtani was facing hitters for just the fourth time in his rehab progression. Now, Ohtani has his feet under him and is pitching like a Cy Young contender.”

The San Diego Padres also announced their lineup. Underdog MLB wrote:

“Padres 5/2 F. Tatis Jr. 2B M. Andujar DH G. Sheets 1B M. Machado 3B X. Bogaerts SS J. Merrill CF N. Castellanos RF R. Laureano LF F. Fermin C R. Vásquez SP”

Ramon Laureano is back in the starting lineup for San Diego after being used as a pinch hitter in Tuesday’s game. Gavin Sheets will go from left field to first base, while Ty France will be on San Diego’s bench.

Social Media Reactions to Dodgers Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers decision to have Shohei Ohtani both bat and pitch in the same game after three consecutive appearances where he did not bat during his starts, was met with the following reactions on social media:

@killtechtop: “Goat finally getting to play on both sides of the ball”

@0oEkk: “With his bat heating up, my excitement for his two-way performance today is off the charts.”

@MidwestRindigo: “LETS TAKE THE SERIES”

@OnwuzirikeP2: “Ohtani on the mound and leading off? Dodgers really said **** it we’re ending this rivalry tonight”

@Curlyxz: “OH HELL YEAH OHTANI PITCHING & DH GAME LETS GOOOOO”