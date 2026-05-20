Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Announces Shohei Ohtani Decision Before Padres Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set for a rubber match against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night, and Los Angeles may have the upper edge in the final game of the highly anticipated series with Shohei Ohtani on the mound.

Per ESPN Insights, “Shohei Ohtani is on the mound tonight versus the Padres, and he enters the game with his best start to a season. Ohtani has a 0.82 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, and .475 Opp. OPS through his team’s first 50 games, which are career bests.”

Before the Padres series finale, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced that Shohei Ohtani will both pitch and hit in Wednesday’s game. Ohtani had taken about a month off from hitting on his start days.

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Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani to Pitch and Hit on Wednesday

After a thrilling 5-4 victory on Tuesday night against the Padres, Shohei Ohtani will take the mound against the Dodgers biggest current rivals.

@SammyLev writes (via X): “Shohei Ohtani is expected to pitch and hit in the same game for the first time in almost a month today. Padres will need to deal with two elements: 1. Ohtani has a 0.82 ERA through 7 starts 2. Ohtani is hitting .522 in his last 7 games with 6 XBH and 9 RBI in that span”

@billplunkettocr : confirmed the news that manager Dave Roberts said Shohei will pitch and hit on Wednesday.

Shohei Ohtani is hitting .272 this season with seven home runs, 25 RBI, six stolen bases, and an OPS of .872. His *down* hitting stats might be due to him pitching every fifth (or so) day, but Shohei hasn’t heated up yet at the plate, which could be a real concern for the rest of MLB.

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Dodgers Right Now…

After their victory to even the series on Tuesday, the Dodgers improved to 30-19, and sit just 0.5 games ahead of the Padres for the NL West lead.

The Padres will have a chance to regain the division lead in the series finale, and Los Angeles has the chance to extend their slim lead.

The Dodgers are 6-4 in their last 10 games, and are 15-9 on the road. The Dodgers-Padres series is being played at Petco Park, where the Dodgers have been able to hold their own over the past few seasons.

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