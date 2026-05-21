MLB Insider Reveals Rejected Shohei Ohtani Trade Proposal

Seasoned MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic has shared details of a Shohei Ohtani trade that would’ve sent the two-way superstar to the Tampa Bay Rays for two top prospects the year before he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Rosenthal revealed that the Rays offered a trade package centered around third baseman Junior Caminero and shortstop Carson Williams ahead of the 2023 trade deadline. Williams has struggled to find his footing in the big leagues, but Caminero has developed into a superstar. The Los Angeles Angels could’ve landed a franchise cornerstone if the organization had been willing to part with Ohtani.

The Angels held onto Ohtani, of course. The club bumbled its way to a 73-89 record and finished in fourth place in the AL West. Ohtani departed that offseason, signing a massive 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers.

Rosenthal: Los Angeles Angels Declined Shohei Ohtani Trade Offer That Included Junior Caminero

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Ohtani was in the middle of his second American League MVP campaign when the trade offer came across owner Arte Moreno’s desk. The slugger swatted 44 home runs and stole 20 bases that season. He led the AL in on-base percentage and slugging percentage. On the mound, Ohtani delivered a 3.14 ERA across 23 starts. He notched the first complete game and the first shutout of his career. Ohtani earned all 30 first-place votes for MVP.

The trade proposal arrived with the Angels on the edge of playoff contention. The team finished the first half with a middling 45-46 record. By the time the trade deadline rolled around, the Angels remained right around .500. Instead of extracting value from Ohtani in what was likely his final season with the club, Los Angeles chose to keep him around to finish off another meaningless season. The Angels failed to finish higher than third in the division during Ohtani’s tenure with the team.

Caminero had yet to turn 20 years old when he was included in the Ohtani trade offer. Tampa Bay acquired the infielder in November 2021 in a deal that sent right-hander Tobias Myers to the Cleveland Guardians. Caminero would soon emerge as the No. 1 prospect in the Rays system. He spent brief stints with the big-league club in 2023 and 2024 before emerging as an everyday player last season. Caminero blasted 45 home runs in his age-21 season.

Would an Ohtani Trade Have Changed His Free Agent Signing With the Dodgers?

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The cost-conscious Rays were unlikely to pay Ohtani the incredible sum he ultimately received from the Dodgers. Unless he greatly enjoyed his time in Tampa Bay and came back to the club on a discounted deal, he was probably always going to land with a big-market club.

Ohtani put together a ridiculous 50/50 campaign in his first season with the Dodgers. He led the league in home runs and RBI en route to National League MVP honors. Ohtani was a crucial part of the Dodgers’ run to the 2024 World Series title. While he didn’t pitch that postseason due to injury, he popped three home runs and racked up 10 RBI in the playoffs.