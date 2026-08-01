Los Angeles Dodgers Slide off Trade Table for 3x MLB All-Star

With trade rumors heating up ahead of the deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers are finding themselves stirring in speculation.

However, one MLB insider is now providing clarity on where they stand with one All-Star catcher.

Dodgers ‘Unlikely’ To Make a Move for Orioles’ Catcher

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com (via X), Los Angeles isn’t likely to make a move for Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman.

“Regarding the Dodgers’ inclusion on that list, it’s unlikely they would make a move for someone like Rutschman,” he wrote. “Will Smith’s health seems to be moving in the right direction, but when it comes to the Dodgers, it’s naive to ever overlook them in any scenario.”

Rustchman is currently slashing .251/.331/.433 with a .764 OPS and eight home runs through 67 games.

As for the Dodgers’ 31-year-old Smith, he has been on the IL since June 11, but was transferred to the 60-day IL on July 21. He is sidelined due to neck inflammation.

However, he seems to be on an upward trajectory, so making such a drastic move for Rutschman could be jumping the gun at this point in the season.

Smith’s latest injury report states, “Pain-free and has resumed baseball activity after a period of shutdown. He took the first steps in his hitting progression on July 31.”

Before his injury occurred, he was slashing .249/.338/.382 with a .720 OPS and six homers through 52 games. He’s registered five doubles and 23 RBIs along the way.

His last Major League game appearance was on June 5 when the Dodgers faced the Los Angeles Angels.

Smith is now navigating his eighth year in the big leagues, albeit on the IL. Each season has been spent with the Los Angeles franchise.

He earned three consecutive MLB All-Star nods in 2023, 2024 and 2025. Simply put, the sooner he can return to the plate, the better off the Dodgers will be as they inch their way toward postseason contention once again.

Where the Dodgers Stand Right Now

As expected, Los Angeles leads the Majors at 69-41 overall, just barely above the Milwaukee Brewers at 68-41.

Specifically assessing the National League West, the Dodgers lead by a large margin. They are trailed by the Arizona Diamondbacks (58-52), the San Diego Padres (56-54), the San Francisco Giants (47-63) and the Colorado Rockies (43-67).

On Friday, Los Angeles was handed a frustrating 9-4 loss to the Boston Red Sox, and their second clash of the three-game set is scheduled for Saturday at 9:10 p.m. ET.

Once this stretch is over, the Dodgers will take on the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, starting on Monday, Aug. 3, at 8:05 .m. ET.

Now, Aug. 3 also marks the MLB trade deadline at 6 p.m. ET. Fans should expect hectic energy through the rest of the weekend and into next week as organizations continue navigating their summer schedules.

This is one of the most exciting periods in baseball, but it’s also known to be coupled with pressure and tension across the league.