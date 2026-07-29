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Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Provides Telling Will Smith Injury Update

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Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (neck) is pain free and has resumed baseball activities, says manager Dave Roberts.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have continued to hold the best record in the MLB despite a long list of injuries to top players.

Reinforcements are beginning to return, but the Dodgers remain uncertain about the future of catcher Will Smith as he deals with disc inflammation and neck stiffness.

On Tuesday before the Dodgers’ series-opener against the Seattle Mariners, manager Dave Roberts provided a relieving update on Smith.

The All-Star catcher is pain-free and has resumed baseball activities, Roberts told The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya.

He remains without a timetable to return. However, a return sometime in August is looking more realistic.

 

Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others. In his free time, Toran enjoys spending time with family and friends, staying active, and traveling. More about Toran Flores

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Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Provides Telling Will Smith Injury Update

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