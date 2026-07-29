Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Provides Telling Will Smith Injury Update

The Los Angeles Dodgers have continued to hold the best record in the MLB despite a long list of injuries to top players.

Reinforcements are beginning to return, but the Dodgers remain uncertain about the future of catcher Will Smith as he deals with disc inflammation and neck stiffness.

On Tuesday before the Dodgers’ series-opener against the Seattle Mariners, manager Dave Roberts provided a relieving update on Smith.

The All-Star catcher is pain-free and has resumed baseball activities, Roberts told The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya.

He remains without a timetable to return. However, a return sometime in August is looking more realistic.