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Los Angeles Dodgers Star Blake Snell Sends Out Viral Post During Royals Series

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Blake Snell reacts during a press conference introducing him as a Los Angeles Dodger at Dodger Stadium on December 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers continued their series with the Kansas City Royals in California.

The Dodgers won by a score of 5-4.

Blake Snell made his return to action.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic wrote: “Blake Snell’s return off the IL: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 Ks, 84 pitches, 37% CSW%. Did not look like a guy making his second start of the year, and first since May 9.”

Los Angeles Dodgers Star Snell Sends Out Post

GettyBlake Snell #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on August 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

After the game, Snell sent out a post to Instagram that had over 32,000 likes in nine hours.

He wrote: “Nothing better than this 🥶missed yall 💙”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Miguel Rojas: “How did you hold that curve ball 🤔”

Los Angeles Dodgers: “🔥🔥🔥”

George Hill: “Yesssirrrrr welcome back my brotha @snellzilla4

Zach LaVine: “Welcome back!”

Los Angeles Rams: “Welcome back 👏”

GettyBlake Snell #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Kansas City Royals during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium on August 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

@eliversuslife: “It’s like this guy is a 2x Cy young winner….oh wait…he is!!! 🐐”

@chelsea_izz5: “Welcome back, Snellzilla! So happy to see you back on the mound! Sending love from Japan🫶🇯🇵💙✨”

@moood4eva: “Six innings. Ten strikeouts. One message: SNELLZILLA IS BACK. October, you’ve been warned. 🦖🔥”

@grizzlyboutabag: “We missed you zilla came back just in time, 3 peat loading”

GettyBlake Snell #7 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium on August 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Snell is in the middle of his second season with the Dodgers.

He has also spent time with the San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays and San Francisco Giants over 11 seasons at the MLB level.

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now

GettyMax Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a walk-off RBI single against the Kansas City Royals during the tenth inning at Dodger Stadium on August 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The Dodgers are in the middle of another outstanding season.

They are at the top of the National League West with a 72-48 record in 120 games.

Following one more game with the Royals, the Dodgers will remain at home to host the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Dodgers Star Blake Snell Sends Out Viral Post During Royals Series

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