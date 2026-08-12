Los Angeles Dodgers Star Blake Snell Sends Out Viral Post During Royals Series

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers continued their series with the Kansas City Royals in California.

The Dodgers won by a score of 5-4.

Blake Snell made his return to action.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic wrote: “Blake Snell’s return off the IL: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 Ks, 84 pitches, 37% CSW%. Did not look like a guy making his second start of the year, and first since May 9.”

Los Angeles Dodgers Star Snell Sends Out Post

After the game, Snell sent out a post to Instagram that had over 32,000 likes in nine hours.

He wrote: “Nothing better than this 🥶missed yall 💙”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Miguel Rojas: “How did you hold that curve ball 🤔”

Los Angeles Dodgers: “🔥🔥🔥”

George Hill: “Yesssirrrrr welcome back my brotha @snellzilla4”

Zach LaVine: “Welcome back!”

Los Angeles Rams: “Welcome back 👏”

@eliversuslife: “It’s like this guy is a 2x Cy young winner….oh wait…he is!!! 🐐”

@chelsea_izz5: “Welcome back, Snellzilla! So happy to see you back on the mound! Sending love from Japan🫶🇯🇵💙✨”

@moood4eva: “Six innings. Ten strikeouts. One message: SNELLZILLA IS BACK. October, you’ve been warned. 🦖🔥”

@grizzlyboutabag: “We missed you zilla came back just in time, 3 peat loading”

Snell is in the middle of his second season with the Dodgers.

He has also spent time with the San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays and San Francisco Giants over 11 seasons at the MLB level.

Looking At The Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers are in the middle of another outstanding season.

They are at the top of the National League West with a 72-48 record in 120 games.

Following one more game with the Royals, the Dodgers will remain at home to host the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night.