Los Angeles Dodgers Suddenly Cut 28-Year-Old During Reds Series

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will play the third game of their series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

They have won each of the first two games, so they are looking to clinch a series victory.

Dodgers Suddenly Cut 28-Year-Old

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Dodgers announced several roster moves.

One of those moves was to designate Ryan Ward for assignment.

The Dodgers wrote (via X): “The Dodgers have activated LHP Kris Bubic from the injured list and optioned RHP Paul Gervase to Triple-A Oklahoma City. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated OF Ryan Ward for assignment.”

Ward made his MLB debut earlier this year.

He is batting .218 with 12 hits, three home runs, 12 RBIs and eight runs in 20 games.

The 28-year-old last appeared in an MLB game on June 27.

Social Media Reacts To Roster News For Dodgers

Here’s what people were saying about the roster update:

Bill Shaikin: “Dodgers DFA OF Ryan Ward, last year’s Pacific Coast League MVP.”

@SleeperDodgers: “Wow, part of me is shocked that they DFA’d Ryan Ward but not all of me.”

@Klein25: “Ryan Ward being DFA’d is a little shocking. If Dodgers couldn’t find any suitors then I get it, but I’m surprised they never traded him for any asset.”

@yamarushing: “not a dalton rushing 60 day il??? prolonging my misery???? ryan ward i’m so sorry 💔💔💔”

@dodgerslite: “They’ve done Ward so dirty man”

@DodgersMark: “wow, so they’re not getting anything for Ryan ward, they’re just throwing him away”

@doyumsverse: “thank you for everything, ward ❤️‍🩹”

Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers are the top team in the National League West with a 92-59 record in 151 games.

They have one more game against the Reds before returning home to host the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.