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Los Angeles Dodgers Suddenly Cut 28-Year-Old During Reds Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 03: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will play the third game of their series with the Cincinnati Reds in Ohio.

They have won each of the first two games, so they are looking to clinch a series victory.

Dodgers Suddenly Cut 28-Year-Old

GettyManager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Dodgers announced several roster moves.

One of those moves was to designate Ryan Ward for assignment.

The Dodgers wrote (via X): “The Dodgers have activated LHP Kris Bubic from the injured list and optioned RHP Paul Gervase to Triple-A Oklahoma City. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated OF Ryan Ward for assignment.”

Ward made his MLB debut earlier this year.

He is batting .218 with 12 hits, three home runs, 12 RBIs and eight runs in 20 games.

The 28-year-old last appeared in an MLB game on June 27.

Social Media Reacts To Roster News For Dodgers

GettyRyan Ward #67 of the Los Angeles Dodgers makes a sliding catch for an out on the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a game at Target Field on June 24, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Here’s what people were saying about the roster update:

Bill Shaikin: “Dodgers DFA OF Ryan Ward, last year’s Pacific Coast League MVP.”

@SleeperDodgers: “Wow, part of me is shocked that they DFA’d Ryan Ward but not all of me.”

@Klein25: “Ryan Ward being DFA’d is a little shocking. If Dodgers couldn’t find any suitors then I get it, but I’m surprised they never traded him for any asset.”

@yamarushing: “not a dalton rushing 60 day il??? prolonging my misery???? ryan ward i’m so sorry 💔💔💔”

GettyRyan Ward #67 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after being struck out in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium on May 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

@dodgerslite: “They’ve done Ward so dirty man”

@DodgersMark: “wow, so they’re not getting anything for Ryan ward, they’re just throwing him away”

@doyumsverse: “thank you for everything, ward ❤️‍🩹”

Dodgers Right Now

GettyFreddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers bats against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on September 15, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The Dodgers are the top team in the National League West with a 92-59 record in 151 games.

They have one more game against the Reds before returning home to host the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Dodgers Suddenly Cut 28-Year-Old During Reds Series

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