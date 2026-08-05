Tarik Skubal’s Agent Reveals Dodgers’ Edge Ahead of Free Agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ trade for Tarik Skubal may have delivered more than an October ace. It could give them an inside track toward keeping the two-time Cy Young Award winner beyond 2026.

Scott Boras, Skubal’s agent, acknowledged that the pitcher’s two-month introduction to Los Angeles could influence his biggest decision of the offseason. Skubal, 29, will become a free agent after the season.

“There’s nothing like getting to know how a franchise works and your role in it,” Boras told Dylan Hernandez of The California Post on August 4.

Boras did not say Skubal had chosen the Dodgers or promised extension talks. He described the arrangement as valuable for both sides because it allows them to evaluate their fit during a pennant race and postseason run.

Tarik Skubal Makes Strong First Impression With Dodgers

Skubal gave Los Angeles an encouraging first look Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits across six innings in his Dodgers debut against the Chicago Cubs. He struck out six, walked two, and took the loss in a 5-1 defeat, but delivered a quality start.

The outing supported Boras’ assessment that the Dodgers would like what they see. The agent praised Skubal’s competitiveness, preparation, and team-first mentality, while stressing that winning a World Series remains an unfulfilled goal for the left-hander.

Los Angeles offers a platform. Its rotation includes Yoshinobu Yamamoto, with Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and Shohei Ohtani expected to return from injuries. That depth could limit the risk of overworking Skubal before free agency, something Boras said concerns agents when teams acquire short-term stars at the deadline.

Boras also highlighted team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who operated on Skubal’s elbow in May. Skubal returned to the Tigers five weeks later and regained his form before Detroit traded him.

Trade Improves Skubal’s Position Before Free Agency

The Dodgers acquired Skubal for three prospects, but the deal did not give them exclusive negotiating rights after the season. Every contender with enough money can pursue him.

Yet Los Angeles now receives the one advantage no rival can reproduce: months of access. Club officials can see how Skubal prepares, responds to pressure, and fits inside their clubhouse. Skubal can evaluate the Dodgers’ staff, medical operation, and championship culture.

The trade also improves his open-market value. Because Skubal changed teams during the season, Los Angeles cannot make him a qualifying offer. A new team, therefore, would not sacrifice draft compensation or international bonus money to sign him.

Boras has seen deadline showcases produce enormous contracts. Max Scherzer went 7-0 for Los Angeles after a 2021 trade, then signed a three-year, $130 million deal with the New York Mets. Manny Ramirez’s 2008 finish earned him a two-year, $45 million return to the Dodgers.

Skubal’s future remains unsettled, but Boras’ message was unmistakable: Los Angeles now gets the first extended audition for the winter’s premier free agent.