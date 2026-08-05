Dodgers’ Tarik Skubal Sends Warning Despite Losing Debut to Cubs

Tarik Skubal’s first line as a Dodger will include a loss. His first impression should be remembered differently.

The two-time AL Cy Young Award winner delivered six effective innings Tuesday at Wrigley Field, limiting the Chicago Cubs to four hits and two earned runs in Los Angeles’ 5-1 defeat. He struck out six, walked two, and threw 51 of 85 pitches for strikes days after Detroit traded him Saturday.

Chicago greeted baseball’s newest superteam villain with boos, then greeted Skubal’s first pitch of the third inning with Dansby Swanson’s leadoff home run. It was one of the few clean shots Chicago managed. Skubal retired the first six hitters, three by strikeout, and stranded two runners in the third by getting Alex Bregman to fly out.

The Dodgers did not acquire Skubal for pleasant debuts. They acquired him because his best stuff can change October. On Tuesday, that stuff arrived immediately—even if run support did not.

Skubal’s Arsenal Already Looks October-Ready

Skubal’s Statcast breakdown told a more impressive story than the box score. His four-seam fastball and sinker each averaged 97.3 mph, up 0.6 and 0.7 mph from their seasonal marks. He topped out at 99.3, generated 13 whiffs on 43 swings, and produced a 30% whiff rate. Sixteen balls in play averaged only 78.8 mph, with two classified as hard-hit.

The changeup was his sharpest finisher. Cubs hitters missed four of nine swings against it, a 44% whiff rate. His slider produced two whiffs on three swings, while the curveball supplied his sixth strikeout. Skubal also maintained his velocity through the sixth: his sinker averaged 97.1 and his four-seamer 97.3 in the final inning.

There were imperfections. Only 42% of his pitches landed in the strike zone, and his first-pitch strike rate was 46%. Those gaps helped create two walks and extended innings. Still, Chicago’s second run scored on Nico Hoerner’s two-out infield chopper in the sixth—not exactly an offensive breakthrough.

Cubs Win the Result, but Skubal Changes Dodgers’ Ceiling

Before Tuesday, Skubal owned a 4.12 ERA across three career starts against the Cubs, with 18 strikeouts and two walks in 19.2 innings. His last meeting was dominant: one run over 7.2 innings for Detroit on June 6, 2025.

This debut fit that progression. Andy Pages made two terrific catches, Kyle Tucker added a lunging grab, and Skubal kept Los Angeles within one run when he exited. The bullpen and offense turned a tight game into a lopsided final, not the starting pitcher.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Skubal is “a dog” between the lines and humble away from the field. One night supported the first half. Skubal attacked with velocity, missed bats with every secondary pitch, and refused to let Wrigley’s reception become the story.

The loss is part of Skubal’s record. The warning belongs to the rest of the National League.