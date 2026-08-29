Dodgers’ Tarik Skubal Gets Honest About Comerica Park Return

Tarik Skubal’s return to Comerica Park is officially in the books. The left-hander spoke about it with SportsNet LA’s Kirsten Watson after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Detroit Tigers 2-1.

“I think a good job of keeping baseball, baseball,” said Skubal. “Trying to compete and give my team a chance to win, I think you saw all the emotions early. I felt like I did a good job of keeping the game baseball, but obviously this place is special to me.”

Skubal reminded the Tigers who they traded in his return to Comerica Park. The left-hander held his former teammates to one run over six innings. The lone run he gave up was courtesy of Max Clark’s RBI triple, who debuted just two days before the trade.

The Dodgers acquired Skubal ahead of the trade deadline. Outfielder Zyhir Hope and pitching prospects River Ryan and Brady Smith went to Detroit.

Dodgers’ Tarik Skubal on Return to Comerica Park

Tarik Skubal describes Comerica Park and his time with the Tigers as special. The left-hander won back-to-back Cy Young Awards the past two seasons and helped erase a 10-year postseason drought.

With such a big game in his career coming up, it’s easy to let this game grow bigger than just one start. Skubal said he didn’t want to make the environment any different and focus on playing baseball the way he always has.

He did acknowledge the weirdness of staying in a hotel for this game.

Skubal said he went and saw a lot of his former teammates in Detroit. He tossed a ball towards his former pitching coach, Chris Fetter.

Before his start, the Tigers played a tribute video for Skubal.

“I think I did cry,” said Skubal. “If you watch the video, I think there were definitely tears.

“This is the place I’ve known my entire career, since 2018. It was special for sure.”

Skubal was asked about the crowd reaction. He said he assumed they were cheering for him, since he’s used to hearing “Skoob” chants from his time in Detroit.

Tarik Skubal on Facing Former Teammates

The pregame recognition certainly moved Tarik Skubal. But once that was over, it was time for him to compete against the players he called his teammates a month ago.

“It’s fun, competing against really good baseball players,” said Skubal. “It’s fun to just go out and compete. Obviously, I know them personally. But the game of baseball always the game of baseball. I think I do a pretty good job of just going out there and competing. Having a plan and going out and trying to execute the plan as best I can.”

Skubal said he wanted to take the seventh. But he got overruled by manager Dave Roberts, who wanted to give his starter a bit of a breather after 215 pitches in his last two starts.

Roberts later told Jack Harris of the California Post he wanted a shorter leash for Skubal, in part due to the emotions of the day.