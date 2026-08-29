MLB World Reacts to Tarik Skubal Performance in Dodgers-Tigers Game

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 28: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts while walking to the dugout after finishing the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
The Los Angeles Dodgers began their weekend series with the Detroit Tigers on Friday evening, and one piece of news that did not get lost in headlines was former Tigers starter (and 2X Cy Young Award winner) Tarik Skubal making his return to Comerica Park for the first time as a non-member of Detroit.
As Skubal usually does, he turned in a very quality outing. Detroit did not boo Skubal, but instead gave him a video board homage, thanking him for his time in a Tigers uniform.
The Dodgers won the series opener 2-1, as Skubal got a no-decision but pitched six strong innings, allowing just one earned run.
Let’s get into some reactions across the league on his performance.
Here’s what people are saying about the Skubal performance + the Dodgers’ much-needed win after being swept last series:
@DodgersNation: “FINAL: The Dodgers get back in the win column in Detroit, 2-1. Tarik Skubal was dominant with 7 strikeouts across 6 innings, Freddie Freeman delivered a go-ahead single in the 8th inning and Tanner Scott got the save The offense wasn’t sharp by any means, leaving 15 MOB and going 4-12 with RISP, but we’ll take a W to start the weekend.”
@joshgitt1987: “Tanner Scott shuts it down in the 9th. Exactly what the Dodgers needed. Tarik Skubal was brilliant in his return to Detroit. The offense did just enough, the bullpen was able to hold it down. Blake Snell takes the mound tomorrow.”
@Nomadmojo: “Tarik Skubal answered the Detroit crowd with six dominant innings in his first start back since the trade. Mostly cheers, a few jeers, but he silenced the critics and treated Comerica like a bullpen warm-up. Welcome back, Dodgers pitcher.”
TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience.
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The Los Angeles Dodgers began their weekend series with the Detroit Tigers on Friday evening, and one piece of news that did not get lost in headlines was former Tigers starter (and 2X Cy Young Award winner) Tarik Skubal making his return to Comerica Park for the first time as a non-member of Detroit.As Skubal […]
MLB World Reacts to Tarik Skubal Performance in Dodgers-Tigers Game