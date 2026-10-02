Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Tarik Skubal News Before NLDS vs. Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers will play the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series.

Game 1 of the series is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PDT on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

Before the NLDS, the Dodgers announced news involving left-handed ace Tarik Skubal.

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Tarik Skubal Announcement Before NLDS vs. Braves

Getty SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 25: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the fifth inning at Oracle Park on September 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Skubal will start Game 1 of the NLDS for the Dodgers, according to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya.

Ardaya wrote on X: The Dodgers will start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of the NLDS, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told @TheAthletic.

Looking at Tarik Skubal

Getty DETROIT, MICHIGAN – AUGUST 28: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws a first inning pitch against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 28, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Tigers traded Skubal, the back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner, to the Dodgers for outfielder Zyhir Hope, right-hander River Ryan and right-hander Brady Smith.

After joining the Dodgers, Skubal, 29, posted a 2.61 ERA with a 1.05 WHIP and 70 strikeouts in 62 innings across 10 starts. Skubal is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

The left-hander posted a 2.79 ERA with a 0.91 WHIP and 116 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings across 16 starts with Detroit this year.

He missed over two months of the season with Detroit due to loose bodies in his left elbow that required surgery.

The Tigers selected Skubal in the ninth round (No. 255 overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Seattle.

Skubal made his MLB debut in 2020.

The left-hander posted a 3.04 ERA with 1,005 strikeouts in 863 1/3 innings across seven seasons with the Tigers.

Skubal led the American League in ERA in 2024 and 2025, earning him back-to-back Cy Young awards.

Looking at the Dodgers-Braves NLDS

Getty ATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 27: Michael Harris II #23 of the Atlanta Braves slides in to steal second base against Miguel Rojas #72 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on August 27, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Here is the Braves-Dodgers NLDS Schedule:

Game 1: 1:00 p.m. PDT on Saturday, Oct. 3, @ Dodger Stadium

Game 2: 5:00 p.m. PDT on Sunday, Oct. 4, @ Dodger Stadium

Game 3: 3:00 p.m. PDT on Tuesday, Oct. 6, @ Truist Park

Game 4 (if necessary): 3:00 p.m. PDT on Wednesday, Oct. 7, @ Truist Park

Game 5 (if necessary): 5:00 p.m. PDT on Friday, Oct. 9, @ Dodger Stadium

All of the games will be available to watch on Fox Sports 1 and Fox One.

The winner of the Braves-Dodgers series will play the winner of the NLDS between the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series.

On the AL side, the winner of the New York Yankees-Tampa Bay Rays ALDS will play the winner of the ALDS between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship Series.

The Dodgers finished the season with the second-best record in the National League at 100-62.

The Braves had the third-best record in the National League at 94-68 during the regular season.

The Braves won five of six games against the Dodgers this year.

Atlanta won two of three against Los Angeles in May. In August, the Braves swept the Dodgers in three games at Truist Park.