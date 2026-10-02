Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Tarik Skubal News Before NLDS vs. Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers will play the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series.
Game 1 of the series is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PDT on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.
Before the NLDS, the Dodgers announced news involving left-handed ace Tarik Skubal.
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Tarik Skubal Announcement Before NLDS vs. Braves
Skubal will start Game 1 of the NLDS for the Dodgers, according to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya.
Ardaya wrote on X: The Dodgers will start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of the NLDS, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told @TheAthletic.
Looking at Tarik Skubal
The Tigers traded Skubal, the back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner, to the Dodgers for outfielder Zyhir Hope, right-hander River Ryan and right-hander Brady Smith.
After joining the Dodgers, Skubal, 29, posted a 2.61 ERA with a 1.05 WHIP and 70 strikeouts in 62 innings across 10 starts. Skubal is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.
The left-hander posted a 2.79 ERA with a 0.91 WHIP and 116 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings across 16 starts with Detroit this year.
He missed over two months of the season with Detroit due to loose bodies in his left elbow that required surgery.
The Tigers selected Skubal in the ninth round (No. 255 overall) of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Seattle.
Skubal made his MLB debut in 2020.
The left-hander posted a 3.04 ERA with 1,005 strikeouts in 863 1/3 innings across seven seasons with the Tigers.
Skubal led the American League in ERA in 2024 and 2025, earning him back-to-back Cy Young awards.
Looking at the Dodgers-Braves NLDS
Here is the Braves-Dodgers NLDS Schedule:
- Game 1: 1:00 p.m. PDT on Saturday, Oct. 3, @ Dodger Stadium
- Game 2: 5:00 p.m. PDT on Sunday, Oct. 4, @ Dodger Stadium
- Game 3: 3:00 p.m. PDT on Tuesday, Oct. 6, @ Truist Park
- Game 4 (if necessary): 3:00 p.m. PDT on Wednesday, Oct. 7, @ Truist Park
- Game 5 (if necessary): 5:00 p.m. PDT on Friday, Oct. 9, @ Dodger Stadium
All of the games will be available to watch on Fox Sports 1 and Fox One.
The winner of the Braves-Dodgers series will play the winner of the NLDS between the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series.
On the AL side, the winner of the New York Yankees-Tampa Bay Rays ALDS will play the winner of the ALDS between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship Series.
The Dodgers finished the season with the second-best record in the National League at 100-62.
The Braves had the third-best record in the National League at 94-68 during the regular season.
The Braves won five of six games against the Dodgers this year.
Atlanta won two of three against Los Angeles in May. In August, the Braves swept the Dodgers in three games at Truist Park.
Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Tarik Skubal News Before NLDS vs. Braves