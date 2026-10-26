Tarik Skubal Prediction Won’t Be Easy For Dodgers Fans

The Los Angeles Dodgers, looking to keep their dreams of a World Series three-peat alive, swung for the fences in early August when they acquired back-to-back American League Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers for a package that included three prospects.

Skubal and the Dodgers came in first place in the National League West Division standings and defeated the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series before getting swept in stunning fashion in the NLCS by the Milwaukee Brewers.

It won’t be long now before Skubal, who was in the final year of his contract, is eligible for unrestricted free agency, and according to the latest prediction from a key MLB analyst, he’ll be staying in California – but not in Los Angeles.

MLB Insider Has Difficult Tarik Skubal Prediction For Los Angeles Dodgers Fans

Per Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, it will be the San Diego Padres that will win the Skubal sweepstakes this offseason, which would be a difficult reality for Dodgers fans to see him join a divisional rival.

“Picking the Dodgers, the Mets or even the Tigers as the team that signs Tarik Skubal this winter wouldn’t be bold,” he wrote. “MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand had those three, the Phillies, the Blue Jays and the Cubs among the six potential, realistic suitors who could give Skubal an historic contract.

“Why aren’t the Padres on that list, though, especially under new ownership? When Steve Cohen became the Mets’ principal owner in 2020, their payroll pretty much immediately skyrocketed. Same goes for when Mark Walter and the Guggenheim group bought the Dodgers back in 2012. And one kind of has to assume the group headed by Kwanza Jones and José E. Feliciano is going to be aggressively trying to win right away.”

Miller concluded:

“Even though they do have a ton of money tied up in Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill through 2033 and beyond, they simply have to swing big for arguably the best pitcher in the sport today.”

Tarik Skubal Said He Doesn’t Think The Dodgers’ Title Window Is Closed

Until Skubal signs on the dotted line with another club, there is still always the chance that he could come back for another run with the Dodgers.

Recently, he was asked if he believes that the title contention window is closed for the Dodgers; he emphatically answered no.

“I don’t feel that way at all,” Skubal said.

“It’s hard to win the World Series, and this group has done it the last two seasons. Obviously, not this year, but … I think that this group is incredibly talented. And the preparation and the work ethic that this group has — I don’t buy into that narrative.”

Skubal, who took the loss in Game 1 against the Brewers, went 5-2 with a 2.61 ERA in regular season play for the Dodgers, while going 1-1 in the postseason with a 2.45 ERA.

Skubal can become an unrestricted free agent the morning after the World Series concludes.