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San Diego Padres Predicted To Win Rivalry Sweepstakes for 2x Cy Young Ace

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Craig Stammen
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SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: Manager Craig Stammen of the San Diego Padres walks to the mound to make a pitching change against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Petco Park on October 07, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres could soon emerge as front-runners to acquire one of the top starters in Major League Baseball, according to a recent projection.

As expected, he has several potential suitors, making his looming acquisition quite competitive.

But if this bold prediction becomes reality, the Padres could be in for a deep run in their next campaign.

Padres Predicted To Acquire Dodgers’ Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 04: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates a out a home plate by Tommy Edman #25 (not pictured) during the sixth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 04, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report didn’t hesitate when revealing his bold Tarik Skubal prediction: San Diego will sign him.

“Picking the Dodgers, the Mets or even the Tigers as the team that signs Tarik Skubal this winter wouldn’t be bold,” he wrote. “MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand had those three, the Phillies, the Blue Jays and the Cubs among the six potential, realistic suitors who could give Skubal an historic contract.

“Why aren’t the Padres on that list, though, especially under new ownership? When Steve Cohen became the Mets’ principal owner in 2020, their payroll pretty much immediately skyrocketed. Same goes for when Mark Walter and the Guggenheim group bought the Dodgers back in 2012. And one kind of has to assume the group headed by Kwanza Jones and José E. Feliciano is going to be aggressively trying to win right away.”

Historically speaking, this could play out in the Padres’ favor.

Tarik Skubal
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts against the Atlanta Braves in game one of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Not to mention, they need an upgrade in their rotation — who would fit the bill better than 29-year-old Skubal?

During his 2026 campaign, the southpaw ace registered a 2.72 ERA and 186 strikeouts across 158.2 innings pitched through 26 starts.

The year before, he finished with a 2.21 ERA and 241 strikeouts across 195.1 innings of work through 31 starts.

This marked his first season with the Dodgers — his first season away from the Detroit Tigers.

What Could Skubal Offer the Padres?

Tarik Skubal
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches during the first inning in game one of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Skubal doesn’t just bring veteran experience; he brings extremely successful years of MLB experience.

His 2026 season was his seventh in the big leagues.

As a left-handed flamethrower and two-time Cy Young Award winner, he would provide an immediate boost for San Diego’s rotation.

However, they’d need to be willing to take a financial risk.

They need the help; Skubal has the answers.

Tarik Skubal
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers warms up prior to game one of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

How much are they willing to risk for contention down the road?

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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San Diego Padres Predicted To Win Rivalry Sweepstakes for 2x Cy Young Ace

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