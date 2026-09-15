Tarik Skubal Shares Interesting Will Smith Tidbit After Dominant Reds Start

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be hitting a stride in Major League Baseball right now that would make it increasingly difficult to take them down in October.

After Tarik Skubal’s dominant start against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, LA is 91-57, has clinched their 14th consecutive playoff berth, and is just two games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for MLB’s best record.

With the Dodgers’ notable starters starting to throw the ball very well, and Skubal’s emergence in the rotation, this Dodgers team looks like a tough out (as everyone already knew).

On Monday, following the Dodgers ‘ series-opening win against the Reds, Tarik Skubal noted an interesting Will Smith tidbit that is worth noting. Remember, when Tarik Skubal was traded to LA, Will Smith was on the IL, so the battery mates need to get acclimated to one another ahead of the team’s October run.

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Tarik Skubal Praises Will Smith After Dominant Start

In the second time in as many weeks that the Dodgers played the Cincinnati Reds, Tarik Skubal showed full dominance in an absolute gem on Monday evening.

Here was his full line:

W (10-7), 7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K, 90 P)

Per @SportsNetLA, here is what Skubal said about Will Smith after the start:

“Honestly, a lot of that is Will [Smith], I trust him with calling every pitch. I think I shook one-time tonight, so we’re in pretty good rhythm.”

Among other things, Skubal was also asked about his efficiency in the game, and whether he thinks he’s starting to round into October form.

Just as important as it is that Skubal is at his best during October, it’s also important that Skubal and Will Smith remain on the same page, especially because Smith will do much of the catching duties next month.

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Tarik Skubal Rounding Into October Form

So far, so good for Tarik Skubal since he joined the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff, and it would not be a surprise if LA wants to do everything in its power to ink him to an extremely lucrative contract.

Since joining the Dodgers pitching staff, Tarik Skubal has made eight starts and over 50 IP; he carries a 2.57 ERA with 57 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.040.

@DodgersNation wrote (about the Will Smith-Tarik Skubal connection):

“Tarik Skubal credits Will Smith for his game calling last night that allowed him to pitch 7 shutout innings on only 90 pitches versus the Reds:”

“Honestly, a lot of that’s Will. I trust him with calling every pitch. I think I shook him one time tonight. We’re in pretty good rhythm.”