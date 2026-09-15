Francisco Lindor Reveals True Pete Alonso Feelings During Orioles Series

While the New York Mets are out of playoff contention this season, it’s still an exciting time in Queens, New York, as the Mets are taking on the Baltimore Orioles, which means the return of Pete Alonso to Citi Field for the first time since leaving the Mets this past offseason.

The series began on Monday, with the Orioles picking up a 2-1 win over New York. Pete Alonso went 0-for-3 with a walk.

After the series opener, New York Mets star Francisco Lindor spoke with the media and provided some insight into what it’s been like without Pete Alonso in the clubhouse every day.

Francisco Lindor’s Quote About Pete Alonso

During the 2025 season, Pete Alonso became the all-time home run leader in New York Mets franchise history.

Pete is one of the most consistent hitters in all of MLB, and Mets fans have certainly been a little extra critical on their front office this year due to the mistake of letting Alonso walk in free agency.

Per @SNY_Mets, Francisco Lindor was asked how much the Mets have missed Pete Alonso this year:

“You can see the numbers, but at the end of the day, I thought the guys that we acquired were going to help us win games. We just haven’t played, we haven’t performed to our best. It’s one of those that, you see him on the other side like, ‘wow, those are great numbers. That’s Pete Alonso.’ But, at the same time, you look in our clubhouse and you say, the guys that we have are capable of helping us win ballgames. We haven’t stayed healthy and we haven’t put the season together. As a person, I do miss him, for sure.”

Pete Alonso also spoke with members of the media following the game. He addressed the Mets fans booing him and also noted that there were some contract extension talks before he ultimately decided to land with the Baltimore Orioles. Baltimore is just three games out of the last AL Wild Card and will need a strong finish if they want to be playing in October.

As for how Pete Alonso is doing in his first season with the Orioles? I mean, Mets fans shouldn’t be too surprised that he has 35 home runs, 100 RBI, and 151 hits in his first season with his new club.