Tarik Skubal’s Time With Dodgers Could Be Over

The Los Angeles Dodgers have their backs all the way against the wall.

The Milwaukee Brewers have taken a 3-0 lead on the Dodgers in the NLCS thanks to epic back-to-back home runs on Wednesday night by Jake Bauers and Garrett Mitchell.

In the best-of-seven series, the Dodgers need to win four games in a row or their season is over.

After winning the World Series in 2024 and again in 2025, this would be a disappointing way to end their three-peat quest.

It would also be the type of ending that could impact their future with Tarik Skubal.

The lefty pitching star was acquired by the Dodgers before the trade deadline for three prospects, including the promising Zyhir Hope and River Ryan.

Skubal has been very good for the Dodgers, but the Brewers beat him to start this series, 2-1.

And the reason Skubal is in L.A. in the first place is that he’s on an expiring contract. When this season is done, he’s a free agent. That’s why the Tigers were willing to move him.

So soon enough, there will be some decisions to make — and one has already been made about NLCS Game 4.

Can Tarik Skubal Pitch in Game 4?

The Dodgers have their season on the line in Game 4.

Despite that, manager Dave Roberts has told reporters that neither Skubal nor Yoshinobu Yamamoto would be available out of the bullpen:

Asked if Skubal or Yamamoto could be available in relief in a must-win game tomorrow, Dave Roberts said no. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) October 15, 2026

Given that for the Dodgers to pull off the improbable, they’d have to win four games in five days, it’s fair that they wouldn’t use all their arms on Thursday night.

Of course, in the heat of a game, plans like that can change. But it sure looks like if the Dodgers’ season ends on Thursday night, Skubal may have already thrown his last pitch of the season.

Tarik Skubal Future

There’s no way to know for sure where Skubal will go when this season ends.

The Dodgers are likely one of the only teams that can pay him the kind of contract he would end up with, one that could approach $350 or $400 million in total value.

And it seems like Skubal has overall appreciated his time in Los Angeles, which can’t hurt the Dodgers’ cause.

Still, nothing is guaranteed when a player reaches free agency, especially with a lockout looming this offseason.

Skubal could have already thrown his last pitch with the Dodgers. He also might have many more to come.

But unless something changes drastically, the end to this season certainly won’t be how the Dodgers drew it up to look with Skubal.