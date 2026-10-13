Dodgers Players Hold Nothing Back On Shohei Ohtani’s Struggles

The Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves trailing in the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers two games to none following Monday’s 7-4 loss in Milwaukee, putting the defending World Series champions in a two-game hole.

Games 3 and 4, and if necessary, Game 5, are scheduled to take place in the friendly confines of Dodgers Stadium, where the Dodgers will hope to rebound.

One player who badly needs to rebound is star Shohei Ohtani, who has struggled of late and could potentially be held out of Game 3 as he battles a lingering injury.

Mookie Betts Reacts To The Struggles Of Los Angeles Dodgers Teammate Shohei Ohtani

According to Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts, seeing Ohtani struggle is naturally a difficult thing.

“It’s hard to see,” Betts said via ESPN. “He’s working, and hopefully he gets out of it. We know he’s working. Yeah, that’s a big one. We need him for sure.”

That sentiment was echoed by outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, noting how big of a factor Ohtani plays in the club’s overall success.

“It’s tough,” Hernandez said. “We obviously need his help. He’s a big, big part of this team, and it’s really important. And just like, you know, I feel bad for him. I know what he’s capable of. He’s been dealing with some stuff in the past. We don’t know if it’s still there. But it’s Shohei. Any moment, he can come through.”

Game 3 between the Dodgers and Brewers is scheduled for Wednesday evening at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Ohtani’s Teammates Still Have His Back

Despite his recent struggles, Ohtani’s teammates have made it clear they support him, having seen what he’s capable of.

“We’re all still behind him,” Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy said. “He knows we’re all still behind him. He’s going to get a big hit for us. I know that. I can tell you right now he’s going to get a big hit for us at some point, and that’s going to turn things.”