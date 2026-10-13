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Dodgers Players Hold Nothing Back On Shohei Ohtani’s Struggles

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Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with Shohei Ohtani #17 after hitting a slo home run in the top of the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on September 26, 2026 in San Francisco, California.
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Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves trailing in the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers two games to none following Monday’s 7-4 loss in Milwaukee, putting the defending World Series champions in a two-game hole.

Games 3 and 4, and if necessary, Game 5, are scheduled to take place in the friendly confines of Dodgers Stadium, where the Dodgers will hope to rebound.

One player who badly needs to rebound is star Shohei Ohtani, who has struggled of late and could potentially be held out of Game 3 as he battles a lingering injury.

Mookie Betts Reacts To The Struggles Of Los Angeles Dodgers Teammate Shohei Ohtani

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates his two run home run, his second home run of the game and third Dodger home run of the inning, to take a 7-2 lead over the San Francisco Giants, during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on September 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

According to Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts, seeing Ohtani struggle is naturally a difficult thing.

“It’s hard to see,” Betts said via ESPN. “He’s working, and hopefully he gets out of it. We know he’s working. Yeah, that’s a big one. We need him for sure.”

That sentiment was echoed by outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, noting how big of a factor Ohtani plays in the club’s overall success.

“It’s tough,” Hernandez said. “We obviously need his help. He’s a big, big part of this team, and it’s really important. And just like, you know, I feel bad for him. I know what he’s capable of. He’s been dealing with some stuff in the past. We don’t know if it’s still there. But it’s Shohei. Any moment, he can come through.”

Game 3 between the Dodgers and Brewers is scheduled for Wednesday evening at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Ohtani’s Teammates Still Have His Back

Despite his recent struggles, Ohtani’s teammates have made it clear they support him, having seen what he’s capable of.

“We’re all still behind him,” Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy said. “He knows we’re all still behind him. He’s going to get a big hit for us. I know that. I can tell you right now he’s going to get a big hit for us at some point, and that’s going to turn things.”

Michael Whitaker Michael Whitaker is a sports journalist based in metro Detroit with nearly a full decade of experience with publications like Clutch Points and The Hockey News. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Eastern Michigan University. More about Michael Whitaker

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Dodgers Players Hold Nothing Back On Shohei Ohtani’s Struggles

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