Tommy Edman Gets Honest About Journey Back to Dodgers

Tommy Edman catapulted the Los Angeles Dodgers back to the World Series by becoming the NLCS top performer. The National League Championship Series Most Valuable Player, however, hasn’t played at all in 2026. Even after celebrating a new World Series title with manager Dave Roberts and company.

Edman nursed an ankle injury that required surgery. This setback put off his season debut until the middle of June. But LA officially reinstated him on Tuesday evening before facing the Tampa Bay Rays.

Now the 31-year-old is breaking his silence on making a comeback with the Dodgers. And Edman got honest about his rehab and return.

What Tommy Edman said Regarding Dodgers Return

The beloved Dodgers star sat inside the dugout with SportsNet LA before facing the American League foe. Edman showed a humble side in coming back.

“It’s been too long,” Edman began with David Vassegh. “I’ve been the best cheerleader I can be. But I’m excited to contribute.”

Edman needed to head down to Oklahoma City for his rehab assignment. He clearly showed enough to convince Roberts and the franchise to bring him back on board. Edman revealed he did a lot of prayer and meditation during the time he swung for the Comets.

“They have a great group of guys down there and a lot of fun players,” Edman said of the Comets. “But it feels great to get back to baseball again [here].”

Edman Hampered by Same Ankle Before

The right ankle ailment surfaced way before Edman decided to undergo the knife with doctors. He became hampered by it during his run with the St. Louis Cardinals before the trade of 2024.

“It’s something I’ve dealt with the past two years. So getting the surgery was a tough decision because I knew I was going to be out for a bit.”

Los Angeles went 46-27 without Edman in the lineup. But one doctor informed him that this surgery would hand him “high success” of returning to 100 percent.

“It’s feeling great now,” Edman said. “Took a little bit longer than expected, but I’m back to feeling normal again.”

Edman plans to wear a brace still. But he’s confident that his newly repaired right ankle is healthy for the remaining 2026 season rigors.

Where Dodgers, Dave Roberts Envision Placing Edman

The veteran is lauded for his versatility. He’s manned second base along with shortstop and third. Roberts dipped into where he sees his star playing in.

“I just kind of see Tommy at second, at third, in left; it’s sort of a case-by-case,” Roberts told the media before the Tuesday contest.

Edman adds he’ll “bounce around a decent amount” starting with second base in his return. He admits his patience became tested with wanting to return.

“With surgery, it’s not a super linear progression,” Edman said. “There’s ups and downs. But having the faith it’ll get back to 100 percent eventually and let the process play out.”

But Edman’s return strengthens the infield and batting lineup moving forward for the back-to-back WS champions. He returns one month before the MLB All-Star weekend.