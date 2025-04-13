Tommy Edman Making Noise in Los Angeles

On a star-studded roster like the Dodgers’, it’s easy for lesser-known players to fly under the radar. But that quiet role is quickly changing for utility man Tommy Edman, who’s making his presence felt in Los Angeles.
The infielder / outfielder has stood out early in the season among All Stars and MVPs in the Dodgers lineup. Sharing the field with Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman (when healthy), Edman has proven he belongs, matching the level these big-name players bring to the game.
Stepping Up Among Stars
At 29, Edman has brought consistency both at the plate and at second base early this season. Just two weeks into his seventh Major League season, he’s already tallied five home runs and 11 RBIs, while posting a .259/.293/.867 slash line.
Edman hit the first home run of the 2025 MLB season during the Tokyo series, when the team played the Chicago Cubs on March 19. He followed it up by launching the first homer back in Los Angeles for Domestic Opening.
The second baseman currently leads the Dodgers in home runs, making his sixth of the season in Friday’s game against the cubs.
California Roots and Climb to the Big Leagues
Out of Stanford University, Edman was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the sixth round of the 2016 MLB draft. In July of last season, Edman was traded to the Dodgers in a three-team deal which also sent Michael Kopech and Oliver Gonzalez to Los Angeles.
This trade sent Edman back to his home state, after graduating from La Jolla Country Day School in La Jolla, California in 2013. From there he started his collegiate baseball career at Stanford, playing there for three years. There he hit a combined .281/.362/.726, with 31 doubles, five triples, four home runs, and 71 RBIs across 731 plate appearances.
He was originally selected as a middle-infielder, and has progressed impressively in the outfield as well. While targeted as a utility type infielder by the Cardinals, he’s proved that role true as playing second base and in the outfield for the Dodgers.
Since making his Major League debut on June 8, 2019 with the Cardinals, he’s demonstrated plate discipline and consistency, delivering impactful hits at crucial moments during games.
On October 20, 2024, Edman was awarded the series Most Valuable Player honors after leading the Dodgers to the World Series by defeating the New York Mets, clinching a two-run home run in Game Six.
In his first season as a Dodger, Edman played in 37 games with 153 plate appearances, hitting six home runs and 20 RBIs.
Making an impact so early in the 2025 season has given the second baseman an opportunity to showcase his full skill set and to remind Los Angeles exactly why they brought him on board last year. His early performances are not just promising; they’re a clear statement of the depth, versatility, and value he brings to the roster.
