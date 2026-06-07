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TRADE: MLB World Reacts To Los Angeles Dodgers Sending Pitcher To Cubs

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 03: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers watches from the dugout during the MLB game at Chase Field on June 03, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Dodgers defeated the Diamondbacks 7-0. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers continued their series (at home) with the Los Angeles Angels.

They are coming off a 1-0 win on Friday.

Ahead of the game, news came out that the Dodgers had traded Antoine Kelly to the Chicago Cubs.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic wrote: “Some roster housekeeping: the Dodgers added Nick Frasso to the 40-man roster. Tyler Glasnow was transferred to the 60-day IL.

Antoine Kelly was also traded to the Cubs in a minor trade.”

Kelly has yet to make his MLB debut.

That said, he was picked in the 2nd round of the 2019 MLB Daft.

The 26-year-old went 0-3 with a 5.14 ERA in 23 games for their Triple-A affiliate.

Social Media Reacts

GettyAntoine Kelly #14 of the National League pitches during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game against the American League at Dodger Stadium on July 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s what people were saying about the deal:

@report_wrigley: “The Cubs have acquired LHP Antoine Kelly in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers. A minor move for Chicago who is seeking all the help they can get with their pitching depth. Kelly is a 2019 2nd round pick of the Milwaukee Brewers. 6’5 lefty that sits 97 with a FA, SI, SL, CH”

Noah Camras: “The Dodgers traded LHP Antoine Kelly to the Cubs. Kelly joined the team on a minor league deal this offseason and had a 5.14 ERA across 21 innings at Triple-A Oklahoma City. He’s a former second-round pick of the Brewers.”

@BrewPack8: “I remember being so high on this guy (all our current prospects will be all stars)”

@touchdown113: “Looking at his numbers he fits in with the rest of their pitchers.”

@Larry_Stetz: “Bet he tops out at about 92. It’s the Cubs way.”

GettyAntoine Kelly #75 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a photo during Los Angeles Dodgers Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on February 19, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona.

Looking At The Cubs

Considering all the injuries that the Cubs have had, adding a low-risk pitcher such as Kelly is a smart move.

They are the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 34-31 record in 65 games.

The Cubs have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are in the middle of a series with the San Francisco Giants).

Looking At The Dodgers

The Dodgers are the top team in the National League West with a 41-23 record in 64 games.

They are 7-3 over their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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TRADE: MLB World Reacts To Los Angeles Dodgers Sending Pitcher To Cubs

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