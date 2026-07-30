Dodgers Fans Make Feelings Clear on Surprise Trade Candidate

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered trade-deadline week, expected to search for pitching. Dodgers fans, however, want them to keep one of their arms.

Eric Lauer strengthened their argument Wednesday, throwing six scoreless innings in a 4-2 win over the Seattle Mariners. He allowed one hit and one walk, struck out four, and helped Los Angeles improve to 9-0 in the nine games he has pitched for the club.

With Lauer’s name circulating in trade discussions before the Aug. 3 deadline, the message from fans on X was uncomplicated: Do not move him.

Eric Lauer Continues Remarkable Dodgers Turnaround

Lauer’s night initially appeared to be headed in another direction. He walked a batter, hit another, and needed 24 pitches to escape the first inning. After a mound visit from catcher Dalton Rushing, he settled down and allowed only one more baserunner.

The left-hander told MLB.com that increased confidence in his changeup and slider has helped him keep hitters off balance. His changeup, which he called the “holy grail” needed to complete his arsenal, gives him a weapon that moves away from right-handed batters.

The results since his May arrival are difficult to dismiss. Lauer is 5-0 with a 2.96 ERA in nine Dodgers appearances, eight of them starts. His 4.06 expected ERA suggests some regression, but he has completed six innings six times without surrendering more than three runs in an outing.

Toronto designated Lauer for assignment after he posted a 6.69 ERA over 36.1 innings. The Dodgers acquired him for cash while Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow were injured. What looked like a temporary patch has become one of the rotation’s most dependable pieces.

Dodgers Fans Reject Trade Logic

The Athletic’s Katie Woo reported that Los Angeles could shop Lauer and outfielder Alex Call as injured players return. Lauer is also scheduled to become a free agent after the season, making him a logical sell-high candidate.

With Blake Snell and Kiké Hernández coming off the IL soo, the Dodgers could move Lauer and/or Call (who will now be depth pieces) to capitalize on the SP and RH hitter market. LA continues to weigh adding a second backup catcher, though expects Will Smith back well before Oct. https://t.co/huAQWBc3Xx — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) July 27, 2026

Fans see a different calculation. One Japanese supporter wrote (translated), “Don’t trade Lauer!” Another urged the Dodgers to keep him and use him in relief once Snell and Glasnow return. Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue jokingly asked why Los Angeles would trade for a star pitcher when it already has Lauer.

Why would the Dodgers trade for a 'star' pitcher when they already have Eric Lauer at home? https://t.co/1M6pYDno49 — Matthew Moreno (@Matthew__Moreno) July 30, 2026

Their concern has merit. Snell is nearing a return, but Glasnow still must begin a rehab assignment. Shohei Ohtani has no timetable to resume pitching because of knee and biceps issues. Moving proven depth before those questions are resolved would carry risk.

Lauer made his preference clear.

“I love it here,” Lauer said, according to the Orange County Register. “I think I’m thriving here, as far as I can tell. And I would love to be part of this team.”

The Dodgers could turn a low-cost acquisition into another asset. Unless the return materially improves their October roster, though, keeping the pitcher attached to nine consecutive wins might be the wiser gamble for a team chasing a World Series three-peat.