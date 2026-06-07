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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Surprising Kyle Tucker Decision Before Angels Game

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 24: Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on in the dugout against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium on April 24, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Dodgers will finish their series with the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium.

They most recently won Saturday’s game by a score of 9-2.

Kyle Tucker did not play in the game.

Dodgers Announce Surprising Kyle Tucker Decision

GettyKyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs after hitting a two run walk-off single against the Miami Marlins in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium on April 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

For Sunday’s game, the Dodgers have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Dodgers 6/7 S. Ohtani DH F. Freeman 1B K. Tucker RF M. Muncy 3B A. Call CF D. Rushing C R. Ward LF M. Rojas SS A. Freeland 2B E. Sheehan SP”

Tucker is back in the lineup on Sunday.

He is also hitting 3rd for just the second time this season.

The four-time MLB All-Star is currently batting .240 with 54 hits, five home runs, 29 RBI’s, 38 runs and four stolen bases in 61 games.

Looking At Tucker

GettyKyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in action at bat against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on March 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Tucker had been seen as a massive addition to the Dodgers (who have won back-to-back titles).

That said, he has not looked like an All-Star this year.

The 29-year-old is coming off stints with the Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs.

The Dodgers wrote (via X) on January 21: “The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker to a four-year contract for $240 million. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers designated outfielder Michael Siani for assignment.”

GettyKyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after a pop-fly out against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on June 02, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

As recently as June 3, Tucker showed positive signs when he had three hits (including one home run) and two RBI’s.

He is in his ninth MLB season.

Dodgers Right Now

GettyKyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hugs Freddie Freeman #5 after hitting a two run walk-off single against the Miami Marlins in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium on April 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The Dodgers come into the day with a 42-23 record in 65 games, which has them at the top of the National League West.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 22-11 in 33 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Dodgers Announce Surprising Kyle Tucker Decision Before Angels Game

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