Dodgers Get Tough Tyler Glasnow News Ahead of Padres Matchup

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without right-hander Tyler Glasnow for a longer stretch after the starter experienced a setback with his back injury, per Katie Woo of The Athletic.

The injury update comes with the Dodgers squaring off against the San Diego Padres in a crucial NL West battle. The Friars grabbed the first of the three-game set with a tight 1-0 victory on Monday, May 18. The win pushed San Diego ahead of Los Angeles for first place in the NL West.

Glasnow was pulled from a start on Wednesday, May 6, against the Houston Astros after experiencing back spasms. The Dodgers placed him on the injured list two days later. Manager Dave Roberts told reporters, including Woo, that Glasnow’s back “flared up,” delaying his return to play.

“Obviously, it’s going to be much further along than the 15 days,” Roberts said, relayed by Woo.

Los Angeles Dodgers Get Difficult News on Tyler Glasnow During Series Against the San Diego Padres

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Glasnow was in the midst of another dominant season before the back issue. He entered May with a pristine 2.56 ERA across six starts. He’s allowed two earned runs or fewer in all but one appearance this year. The 32-year-old was punching out opponents at a 33.1% clip, while limiting hitters to a minuscule .148 batting average.

Despite the setback, the Dodgers’ decision makers are confident Glasnow isn’t facing a long-term absence. “He’s gonna take a few days off from throwing, completely kind of reset and re-evaluate,” general manager Gomes said, per Woo. “Still don’t think anything. No concern long-term. But a little slower on the front end than we expected.”

Glasnow has dealt with injuries for the majority of his 11-year big-league career. The big righty has maxed out at 134 innings in the majors. He’s never made more than 22 starts. Glasnow missed time with lower back tightness in 2024. Elbow tendinitis ended his campaign early that year. Last season, it was shoulder inflammation that sidelined Glasnow. He missed more than two months with the injury.

Glasnow Injury Opens the Door for Eric Lauer

Glasnow isn’t the only injury in the Dodgers’ rotation. The club recently lost Blake Snell to elbow surgery. Gavin Stone and Landon Knack are on the injured list. Los Angeles addressed the weakness in the rotation with a trade for Eric Lauer. The club sent cash to the Toronto Blue Jays to acquire the veteran lefty, who was designated for assignment last week. Lauer was initially expected to operate as a long reliever, but Glasnow and Snell’s absence will allow him to step into the rotation.

Lauer has scuffled to a 6.69 ERA in eight appearances with the Blue Jays. He’s made a half-dozen starts, plus a pair of relief outings. The lefty was a valuable member of Toronto’s pitching staff in 2025. He delivered a 3.18 ERA in a swingman role. He racked up nine wins across 28 appearances, including 15 starts. Lauer will look to stake his claim to a rotation spot with his new team. The veteran will be pitching for his fourth MLB squad.