Veteran Catcher Austin Barnes DFA’d as Top Prospect Gets the Call

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Dodgers designated veteran catcher Austin Barnes for assignment and called up top prospect Dalton Rushing to join the team’s 40-man roster.

This season marked Austin Barnes’ 11th year with the Dodgers, where he has served primarily as the backup catcher to Will Smith over the past five seasons. Despite his role as a reserve, Barnes has played an important role in the team’s success, most notably during their 2020 World Series championship run. He was behind the plate to catch the final out from Julio Urias, sealing the title for Los Angeles.

Dodgers Career Ends Amid Offensive Struggles

Barnes’ designation for assignment may come as a surprise to many, given that he’s the Dodgers’ longest-tenured position player. He has spent his entire Major League career with Los Angeles, where he won two World Series championships.

However, Barnes struggled to deliver the offensive production the team needed this season. He went just 9-for-44 at the plate, striking out 14 times with only one walk, and posted a slash line of .214/.233/.286. Now, the Dodgers have seven days to either trade the 35-year-old catcher or release him.

Barnes signed a two-year, $7 million contract extension with the Dodgers in July 2022, securing his spot through the 2024 season. The deal also included a $3.5 million team option for 2025, which the Dodgers exercised.

MLB Debut Nearing After Dominating in Triple-A

In an effort to bolster their lineup, the Dodgers have called up prospect Dalton Rushing to provide a boost. While he’ll serve as the backup catcher behind Smith, his bat could prove valuable, especially with struggles seen at the plate by Michael Conforto and Max Muncy.

Ranked as the No. 16 overall prospect by Kiley McDaniel, Rushing has been impressive in Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, slashing .308/.424/.514. He’s also shown versatility defensively, showing off at both first base and left field, along with starting four games as designated hitter with the Comets.

There was anticipation that the prospect would make his MLB debut in the 2024 season, but that didn’t happen. However, with patience, Rushing is now set to finally make his long-awaited debut.

Honoring Barnes

Following the Dodgers’ announcement regarding Barnes, they shared a heartfelt tribute to number 15 as a thank you for his time with the team. The video showcased some of his most memorable moments in Los Angeles, featuring clips of his proud parents and highlights from his postseason contributions, including his pivotal roles in the two World Series championships he won with the team.

“Playing baseball with the Dodgers is a dream come true. Being able to put this jersey on in front of my family and getting the chance to play in the World Series and the playoffs so many times, those are the games you want to play in,” Barnes said in the tribute video. “I know the fans are always behind us, [trying] to accomplish our goal with us.”

Given his recent performance, there’s likely to be limited interest in the veteran. He will have the option to reject an assignment and elect free agency if he clears waivers, while still retaining his salary. If he becomes available on the open market, another team could sign him for the prorated league minimum, with the Dodgers covering the difference in his salary.