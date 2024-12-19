Dodgers World Series Hero Predicted to Sign $30 Million Deal

Dave Roberts speaking to media

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a loaded roster, but they’ve repeatedly indicated they want to do more. Whether that means they want to re-sign any of their own free agents, trade for players, or add any of the other top guys on the free agency market, the Dodgers have money and assets to improve their roster.

It remains uncertain what areas they’re looking to improve, but if any team found out that things happen injury-wise, it was the Dodgers last season. It was very impressive they won a World Series in general, but factoring in all the injuries they dealt with made it much more special.

It was a team effort for the Dodgers in 2024, with many stepping up and playing the way they were expected to. Among those players included Walker Buehler. Buehler is an interesting player, as one could’ve made a strong argument a few years ago that he was one of the better starters in baseball.

Unfortunately, injuries derailed his career, making it challenging to evaluate him as he hits the open market.

Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball predicted he’d sign a short-term, two-year, $30 million deal with a $13 million player option for the second season. Buehler taking a short-term deal could allow him to hit the open market again at a young age, and if he throws the baseball at the level he’s capable of, he could eventually be in for a big contract.

“With that said, starting pitching is at an absolute premium right now, and Buehler is riding off the high of a fantastic run through October with the Dodgers. After allowing five runs in the second inning of Game 2 in the NLDS against the Padres, Buehler went on a scoreless innings streak that spanned 13 innings.

“This included the final three innings of a five-inning effort against the Padres, four-scoreless against the Mets in Game 3 of the NLCS, then five-scoreless in Game 3 of a World Series win. Finally, Buehler was tasked with getting the final three outs of the World Series out of the bullpen on one-day rest. He set the side down in order, winning the World Series ring of his career,” Finkelstein wrote on December 17.

Buehler Considered ‘Underrated’

The Los Angeles Dodgers might want to go with a starter who’s proven to be healthy more than the right-hander. If that’s the case, Buehler will likely be on his way out.

However, a team could be getting a steal. When he was healthy and at his best, he was a sub-3.00 ERA arm for much of his early career.

It’s uncertain if he can get back to that point, but Ryan Phillips of Sports Illustrated believes he’s one of the most underrated free agents currently on the market, highlighting what he did before those injuries.

“Buehler struggled for much of the 2024 season as he returned from Tommy John surgery. He went 1–6 with a 5.38 ERA, a 1.55 WHIP and 64 strikeouts against 28 walks in 75 1/3 innings pitched. But he seemed to find something in the postseason and helped the Los Angeles Dodgers secure a World Series title…

“Buehler has a ways to go to return to his status as an All-Star. But he’s only 30 years old and there is tremendous upside here,” Phillips wrote on December 18.

Buehler’s Contract Needs an Opt-Out

If Buehler needs one thing in his contract, it’s an opt-out after the first season unless a team is willing to overpay for him. The Los Angeles Dodgers could give him a short-term deal and allow him to hit the open market after one year, leaving a door open for a potential reunion.

However, if the World Series hero signs with a different team, he needs to put himself in a position to potentially hit the open market again with a full year under his belt of being healthy.