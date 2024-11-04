Cubs Dubbed Top Landing Spot for Dodgers’ 2-Time All-Star Starting Pitcher

The Chicago Cubs missed out on the postseason in 2024, though they are primed to make a run at a World Series champion this offseason who can help get them back in the hunt.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report named Chicago the ideal landing spot for starting pitcher Walker Buehler of the Los Angeles Dodgers, a two-time All-Star who finished fourth in the National League Cy Young voting in 2021 and earned himself a championship ring last month.

“It’s a good rotation the Cubs have, but there’s a hole in it where Kyle Hendricks used to be,” Rymer wrote on Monday, November 4. “Buehler should appeal to them as a guy who could bring some bat-missing potential. It would also be fun to see him reunited with Cody Bellinger, a fellow former Dodgers champion.”

Walker Buehler Advised to Strike While Iron Hot With Team Like Cubs

Chicago is in position to snag Buehler early in the offseason proceedings given his status compared to some of the other top starting pitching talent that is going to be available ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Buehler has now undergone two Tommy John surgeries in his career, a procedure that a couple of decades past often spelled the end of the career to most pitchers who endured it. And while Buehler missed the entirety of the 2023 campaign due to injury and struggled for much of this regular season, he caught lighting in a bottle on the Dodgers’ run to a World Series title.

Rymer predicted that Buehler will sign soon while the market is at its strongest to take advantage of the momentum the recently-ended playoffs have afforded his free agency.