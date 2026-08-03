Dodgers Reveal When Tarik Skubal Will Make His Team Debut

The Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t make the biggest move of the MLB trade deadline just to save Tarik Skubal for later.

After completing a blockbuster deal with the Detroit Tigers over the weekend, the Dodgers immediately inserted the two-time Cy Young Award winner into their rotation.

Skubal is scheduled to make his first start for Los Angeles on Tuesday night against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, giving fans their first look at one of baseball’s premier left-handed pitchers wearing Dodger blue.

Dodgers Acquired Skubal for This Moment

The Dodgers have often preferred to make their biggest roster upgrades during the offseason rather than pay premium prices at the trade deadline. This season, however, the organization viewed Skubal differently.

Manager Dave Roberts acknowledged after the trade that Los Angeles’ deadline strategy centered almost entirely around the Tigers ace. Rather than pursue multiple secondary options, the Dodgers focused on one target.

“This was a different year, in the sense that it was Skubal or nothing,” Roberts said.

Why the Dodgers Didn’t Hesitate

The trade package was significant. Detroit received three highly regarded prospects in outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-handed pitcher River Ryan, along with right-hander Brady Smith.

President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman admitted the Dodgers parted with substantial talent but believes the move aligns with the club’s current championship window.

With Los Angeles chasing what would be a third consecutive World Series title, the front office determined that adding one of baseball’s elite starters outweighed the long-term cost.

“We gave up a lot of talent. Those guys are really good, and have a chance to be really good Major League players,” Friedman said. “But again, with where our core is, this moment in time, it was something that we felt like, erring on the side of aggressive made the most sense right now.”

Skubal Arrives in Peak Form

The timing of the trade is particularly encouraging for the Dodgers because Skubal has been pitching some of his best baseball in recent weeks.

After returning from surgery earlier this season to remove a loose body from his pitching elbow, Skubal quickly rounded back into form. Across nine starts since his return, he posted a 4-3 record with a 2.87 ERA while demonstrating the dominant swing-and-miss stuff that has made him one of the game’s premier pitchers.

His final three outings before the trade were especially impressive. Skubal worked at least seven innings in each appearance while allowing no more than three runs, providing exactly the type of length and consistency the Dodgers hope will strengthen their rotation heading into October.

Overall this season, he owns a 7-5 record with a stellar 2.79 ERA while striking out 116 hitters against just 14 walks across 96 2/3 innings.

Skubal Could Face His Former Team Later This Month

While Skubal’s Dodgers debut will come against the Cubs, it likely won’t take long before he has an opportunity to face the team that drafted and developed him.

The Dodgers are scheduled to travel to Detroit for a three-game interleague series beginning Aug. 28, setting up the possibility of Skubal pitching against his former club less than a month after the trade.

The 29-year-old expressed his gratitude for the team that drafted him in a recent social media post:

“Detroit, thank you for the last 8 years! Words can’t describe what this city has meant to me and my family. The support has never gone unnoticed and it’s something I’ll appreciate the rest of my life. To my teammates, coaches, staff, thank you for always pushing me to be the best version of myself. Detroit will forever have a special place in my heart.

“Much love.”

A matchup against the Tigers would undoubtedly be one of the most anticipated games of the series.