Wife Of Los Angeles Dodgers Legend Sends Out Heartfelt Post

On Sunday, the Texas Rangers played their final game of the 2026 regular season.

They lost to the Twins (in Minnesota) by a score of 6-4.

The Rangers were unable to make the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Wife Of Dodgers Legend Sends Out Post

Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Corey Seager finished his 5th season playing for Texas.

After the season came to an end, his wife (Madisyn) sent out a post to Instagram.

She wrote: “the word for this season is grateful! Obviously it didn’t end the way we would have wanted… but I am so grateful for getting to have our first baseball season introducing our baby boy to this crazy, intense, exciting, beautiful and sometimes heartbreaking baseball life. Grateful to have watched this season through our babies eyes for the first time. Grateful to get to see our ‘dada’ back on the field after a back and head injury. Grateful for the best group of girls that were so loving and sweet to Cam all season long. And exceptionally grateful to have a husband who puts his family before everything and has continued to never waver from who he is both on and off the field 🫶 time to celebrate my (almost) one year old 😭🥹”

Comments On Her Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@suzannavilla: “sooo proud of you mama!!! there’s nothing like that first season with a baby – so challenging but so rewarding! love you guys sm ♥️”

@_plgarcia_: “Everything is better through their eyes!! 🥹 cutest fits ever!!! 😍”

@mariamccutchen: “The sweetest family!!! Go momma!- that first season with your first baby is so hard.. You did it with grace❤️ Love yall happy off season!!”

Looking At Seager Right Now

Seager has now played 12 seasons at the MLB level.

The two-time World Series MVP had spent the first seven years of his career with the Dodgers.

He finished the 2026 season batting .227 with 87 hits, 20 home runs, 51 RBIs, 57 runs and two stolen bases in 102 games.