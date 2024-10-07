Dodgers Predicted to Sign Elite SS Predicted to Land 9-Figure Deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers don’t have many holes on their roster, filled with star talent throughout it. However, the Dodgers have dealt with some injuries throughout the campaign and also had to move Mookie Betts to shortstop.

Betts, a six-time Gold Glove outfielder, has played 65 games at shortstop for the Dodgers. Considering their history of spending money on free agents, they could look to bring in a shortstop and move Betts back to the outfield.

Bleacher Report’s Erik Beaston predicted that to be the case. Beaston predicted the Dodgers would sign Willy Adames in the offseason.

“Adames cranked 32 home runs, tallied 112 RBI, and established a slash line of .331/.462/.794 in 2024 with a WAR of 3.1, so it is not surprising to see three teams already targeting the Brewers’ clubhouse leader,” Beaston wrote on October 7. “Add to that the fact that he is an upgrade at the position for all three teams, and it makes even more sense for them to set their sights on him. The team to watch, as usual, is Los Angeles.

“Typically, when the Dodgers see someone they want, they get them. Just ask Shohei Ohtani, for whom the team backed up the money trucks and dumped as much as it would take to get him to sign with the franchise. With the No. 1 seed in the National League moving Mookie Betts back out to right field, the team needs an everyday shortstop it can count on to perform. Adames is that guy.”

MLB Insider Linked Dodgers to Adames

Signing Adames isn’t out of the blue for the Los Angeles Dodgers. They clearly need a long-term shortstop, and there might not be a better one on the market than the 29-year-old who’s coming off a season where he hit 32 home runs.

MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post linked the Dodgers to the Milwaukee Brewers free agent, highlighting their connection with Adames because Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ President of Baseball Operations, was with Adames during their time with the Tampa Bay Rays.

“Willy Adames, spiritual leader of Brew Crew, has been target of Dodgers, Braves and Giants in past and they’re seen as among possible landing spots,” Heyman tweeted on October 7 .”Brewers would love to keep him but understand he’s probably out of price range. LA, with Friedman/Rays link, possible favorite?”

He shouldn’t be out of the Dodgers’ price range for a potential contract, either. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel predicted he’d land a deal worth at least five years and nine figures, which isn’t much compared to what Los Angeles has done in the past.

“Adames has quietly posted four straight three-to-five-WAR seasons as a consistently above-average offensive threat who plays a steady-to-good shortstop,” McDaniel wrote on August 20. “Going into his age-29 season, you’d think he has at least five years and a nine-figure sum coming his way.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ focus throughout the next few weeks will be on attempting to win a World Series. However, as they eventually head to the offseason, there are some rightful concerns about their pitching staff.

The Dodgers have been banged up on the mound, losing multiple high-level arms for the entire campaign. With some of those arms questionable to return at the start of 2025 and beyond, that could be a bigger issue for them than finding a long-term shortstop.

However, as they’ve continued to prove throughout much of the past decade, they aren’t afraid to address both of those needs at the same time.