Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Champion All-Star Signs With New Team

Former Los Angeles Dodgers World Series champion and All-Star Tony Gonsolin has signed an MLB deal with the Kansas City Royals, the team announced.

The Royals wrote on X: “We have signed RHP Tony Gonsolin to a Major League contract for 2026 with a club option for 2027. Tony has been placed on the 15-day Injured List. RHP Eli Morgan has been designated for assignment.”

Former Dodgers All-Star, World Series Champion Signs With Royals

Gonsolin, 32, was part of the Dodgers’ 2020 World Series champion team and represented Los Angeles in the 2022 All-Star Game.

Gonsolin was with the Dodgers organization during the 2024 and 2025 seasons but didn’t pitch at all in 2024 and made just seven starts in 2025.

He underwent Tommy John surgery in Aug. 2023. He returned from the IL on April 30, 2025, but was shut down for the rest of the season due to an elbow injury. He hasn’t pitched since last summer.

Looking at Tony Gonsolin

Gonsolin made his MLB debut with the Dodgers in 2019. He posted a 2.93 ERA over 40 innings in his first season in the majors.

The right-hander recorded a 2.31 ERA in 46 2/3 innings in 2020. He had a 3.23 ERA in 55 2/3 innings in 2021.

Gonsolin had the best season of his career in 2022, the year he made the NL All-Star Team. That season, the righty posted a 2.14 ERA with 119 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings across 24 starts.

Unfortunately, it went downhill from there. He had a 4.98 ERA over 103 innings in 2023 before suffering his UCL injury. Then he made just seven starts in 2025 after missing the 2024 season.

Hopefully, Gonsolin can revive his career with Kansas City. We all know he has the talent to be among the best starters in the game. If he can stay healthy, there’s a good chance he could return to form with the Royals.

Los Angeles Dodgers Right Now

The Dodgers just swept the Kansas City Royals. Before that, they lost eight of nine games.

Los Angeles is leading the National League West with a 73-48 record. The club has an 8 1/2 game lead over the second-place San Diego Padres.

Currently, the Dodgers are tied with the Atlanta Braves for the second-best record in the National League.