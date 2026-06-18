Dodgers Ace Named Top Candidate for MLB’s Next No-Hitter

Yoshinobu Yamamoto came within two outs of baseball immortality last weekend. Now, at least one national analyst believes it is only a matter of time before the Los Angeles Dodgers ace finishes the job.

In a recent CBS Sports column, Matt Snyder identified Yamamoto as one of the leading candidates to throw Major League Baseball’s next no-hitter. Considering what the Japanese right-hander has accomplished recently, it is difficult to argue with that assessment.

Snyder placed Yamamoto in what he called the “easy-and-obvious tier” alongside some of the game’s most dominant arms, including Jacob Misiorowski, Cristopher Sánchez, Tarik Skubal, and Paul Skenes. The reasoning is straightforward. Few pitchers in baseball are combining elite stuff, efficiency, and durability the way Yamamoto is right now.

The Dodgers star nearly authored history on June 13 against the Chicago White Sox. As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Yamamoto carried a perfect game into the eighth inning before a Mookie Betts error ended the bid. He then took a no-hitter into the ninth inning before surrendering a leadoff home run to Tristan Peters.

That outing was more than just a near miss. It reinforced the growing belief that Yamamoto has all the ingredients necessary to become the next pitcher to throw a no-hitter.

CBS Sports Sees Yamamoto as an Obvious Choice

Snyder’s inclusion of Yamamoto among the top candidates was hardly surprising. While no-hitters often require some luck, they typically start with elite talent, and few pitchers have been more dominant this season.

The CBS Sports writer pointed to Yamamoto’s recent stretch of excellence, highlighting his 1.01 ERA over his previous five starts. Just as importantly, Yamamoto has completed at least eight innings in each of his last two outings, a critical factor in today’s game where complete games have become increasingly rare.

Modern managers are often reluctant to let pitchers face lineups a fourth time, making no-hitters more difficult than ever to complete. Yamamoto’s ability to remain effective deep into games gives him an advantage many other elite starters simply do not have.

His .188 batting average against entering this week ranked among the best marks in baseball, another reason Snyder believes the Dodgers ace is positioned to make history.

Recent Performances Suggest It Is Only a Matter of Time

The case for Yamamoto extends beyond raw statistics.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Yamamoto retired 45 consecutive batters dating back to his previous start against the Angels. That streak left him one batter shy of the major league record established by Yusmeiro Petit in 2014.

Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior also offered insight into why hitters struggle so much against Yamamoto. Prior explained that Yamamoto’s ability to attack both sides of the plate and manipulate the baseball makes him exceptionally difficult to predict.

This is also not the first time Yamamoto has come close to a no-hitter. Last September, he carried a no-hit bid into the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles before allowing a late home run.

Those repeated close calls are significant. Pitchers do not accidentally flirt with no-hitters multiple times within a calendar year. Eventually, talent tends to overcome bad luck.

That is why Snyder’s prediction feels less like a bold take and more like a logical conclusion. If Yamamoto continues pitching at this level, the Dodgers may not have to wait much longer before watching their ace make history.