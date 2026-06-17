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Dodgers Considered ‘Realistic Fit’ for Tarik Skubal Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

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The Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing to face the Baltimore Orioles for a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

The set will commence on Thursday, June 18, at 10:10 p.m. ET.

Amid the bustling season, trade rumors are staying afloat.

Likelihood of Dodgers Landing Tigers’ Ace

Tarik Skubal

GettyTarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers can’t catch a break with trade speculations.

Rumors swirled during the offseason, but now they’re coming with more substance.

According to Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN, Skubal has a handful of potential landing spots at the MLB trade deadline.

However, among the select few are the Dodgers.

As the duo noted, “Considering the hole they’ve [the Tigers] dug themselves, they are far more likely than not to move Skubal — beyond their six-game deficit for the final wild card, they are behind six other teams — and they will squeeze every ounce of value out of the best pitcher in the world.”

Tarik Skubal

GettyTarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers reacts against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning in game two of the Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 05, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

McDaniel and Passan added, “He is the dream deadline candidate, the sort of ace who can carry a team in the postseason. Whoever lands Skubal will pay an enormous price. Happily.”

Skubal is likely to have plenty of suitors, but considering how successful Los Angeles has been in the trade market, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to bank on him sporting a Dodgers uniform.

Skubal in a Nutshell

Tarik Skubal

GettyTarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers reacts to his strikeout for the 900th of his career in the first inning against Luke Keaschall #15 of the Minnesota Twins (not pictured) at Target Field on April 07, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Over the 29-year-old’s seven-year MLB career, he has played an integral role in Detroit’s starting rotation.

His glowing stat sheet reflects a 3.06 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP.

This year alone, he owns a 2.81 ERA and 49 strikeouts across 48.0 innings pitched through eight starts.

Now, it’s worth noting the obstacles he faced in recent months.

June 13 marked his first Major League game since April 29.

He spent a significant amount of time on IL due to an elbow injury.

Despite this, ESPN emphasized that “he’s still the same guy who won back-to-back Cy Young Awards. He relies on a 95 mph to 98 mph four-seam fastball and one of the best changeups in the league, along with a sinker, a slider and a slurve that are all above average to plus…”

Dodgers at a Glance

Dave Roberts

GettyManager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to the media during World Series Workout Day at Rogers Centre on October 23, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

As expected, Los Angeles continues to be one of the highest-performing teams in the big leagues.

Following their tight 5-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, the Dodgers are now 48-27 overall.

This means they’re now back atop the MLB standings, having edged out the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves are now 46-26 after being handed a 7-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

Looking ahead at the Dodgers’ upcoming series against the Orioles, Los Angeles is in a much better position.

Baltimore is 34-40 overall, placing them second-to-last in the American League East.

Of course, the Orioles could always surge ahead.

But at a glance, it seems as though the Dodgers should be able to pull off a win.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Dodgers Considered ‘Realistic Fit’ for Tarik Skubal Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

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