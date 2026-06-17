Dodgers Considered ‘Realistic Fit’ for Tarik Skubal Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing to face the Baltimore Orioles for a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

The set will commence on Thursday, June 18, at 10:10 p.m. ET.

Amid the bustling season, trade rumors are staying afloat.

Likelihood of Dodgers Landing Tigers’ Ace

Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers can’t catch a break with trade speculations.

Rumors swirled during the offseason, but now they’re coming with more substance.

According to Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN, Skubal has a handful of potential landing spots at the MLB trade deadline.

However, among the select few are the Dodgers.

As the duo noted, “Considering the hole they’ve [the Tigers] dug themselves, they are far more likely than not to move Skubal — beyond their six-game deficit for the final wild card, they are behind six other teams — and they will squeeze every ounce of value out of the best pitcher in the world.”

McDaniel and Passan added, “He is the dream deadline candidate, the sort of ace who can carry a team in the postseason. Whoever lands Skubal will pay an enormous price. Happily.”

Skubal is likely to have plenty of suitors, but considering how successful Los Angeles has been in the trade market, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to bank on him sporting a Dodgers uniform.

Skubal in a Nutshell

Over the 29-year-old’s seven-year MLB career, he has played an integral role in Detroit’s starting rotation.

His glowing stat sheet reflects a 3.06 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP.

This year alone, he owns a 2.81 ERA and 49 strikeouts across 48.0 innings pitched through eight starts.

Now, it’s worth noting the obstacles he faced in recent months.

June 13 marked his first Major League game since April 29.

He spent a significant amount of time on IL due to an elbow injury.

Despite this, ESPN emphasized that “he’s still the same guy who won back-to-back Cy Young Awards. He relies on a 95 mph to 98 mph four-seam fastball and one of the best changeups in the league, along with a sinker, a slider and a slurve that are all above average to plus…”

Dodgers at a Glance

As expected, Los Angeles continues to be one of the highest-performing teams in the big leagues.

Following their tight 5-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, the Dodgers are now 48-27 overall.

This means they’re now back atop the MLB standings, having edged out the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves are now 46-26 after being handed a 7-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

Looking ahead at the Dodgers’ upcoming series against the Orioles, Los Angeles is in a much better position.

Baltimore is 34-40 overall, placing them second-to-last in the American League East.

Of course, the Orioles could always surge ahead.

But at a glance, it seems as though the Dodgers should be able to pull off a win.