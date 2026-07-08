Mets Veteran Arm Called ‘Buy-Low’ Trade Candidate As Deadline Approaches

The New York Mets have been one of the biggest disappointments in Major League Baseball this year. After a second-half collapse that led to them narrowly missing the postseason in 2025, they now sit in last place in the National League East at 38-54.

At this point, the expectation is that they will sell at the trade deadline, and that will likely include the likes of Freddy Peralta. But he won’t be the only player that is dealt away this summer as they try to focus on the future and contending again in 2027.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report named left-hander Brooks Raley as a possible buy-low trade candidate for the Mets.

“Brooks Raley might not be the guy an NL contender acquires to get Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper or Matt Olson out in the eighth inning, but he could be someone an aggressive manager turns to in the sixth to try to get out of a jam against a tough lefty,” Kelly wrote.