Mets Trade Idea Lands Freddy Peralta With Unexpected Division Rival

The New York Mets‘ season has gone about as badly as anybody could possibly imagine. The team is 39-54 and in last place in the National League East despite adding some big pieces in the offseason.

One of those pieces was right-hander Freddy Peralta, acquired in a blockbuster deal with the Milwaukee Brewers back in January. Peralta has not had his best season, going 5-7 with a 4.68 ERA in 19 starts and 100 innings pitched.

However, he is on an expiring contract and does have a strong track record to his name. Jeff Passan of ESPN believes that with the Mets likely selling at the trade deadline, the Atlanta Braves are the best match for Peralta.

“Over the past six weeks, the Braves’ offense has reverted to the 2024 and ’25 versions of itself: plenty of name value, limited production,” Passan wrote. “Atlanta’s rotation, however, remains the priority, and while Hurston Waldrep is back, AJ Smith-Shawver on his way and JR Ritchie available to board the Gwinnett train and pitch when necessary, the Braves desire something more certain.

“And even if certainty isn’t exactly what Freddy Peralta has provided for the Mets this season, there’s enough history there for Atlanta to treat him as the upgrade he would be.”

Could Peralta to Atlanta Happen?

For many years across the history of baseball, trades within the same division have been exceptionally rare, especially between two heated rivals. However, they have become a little bit more common in recent years, so it’s certainly not impossible.

The reality is, the Mets are well out of contention, while the Braves are still in front in the National League East. While Atlanta hasn’t played as well lately, they still are up three games on the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins.

The Mets have a roster that has come apart at the seams, and the best path forward is likely to trade Peralta. If the Braves are the team that offers them the best package, then the Mets might be wise to go with it instead of waiting for something else from a team not in the NL East.

The Mets have fallen out of the race and will likely trade more than just Peralta, but he might be their top trade chip given that he is on an expiring contract and is not far removed from a 17-win season in 2025. It will be interesting to see what teams pursue him in the next few weeks.

What Can the Mets Get?

Depending on the pitcher, teams can often get a lot in return for rentals. So, if the Mets sell high, a team might be willing to give them a good offer, even though he has struggled this year.

When he’s right, he can be a Cy Young caliber arm and lead a rotation. He could also easily be trusted to start a playoff game if necessary. There should be a lot of teams interested in him, but the Mets could be able to get something good in return, albeit not quite what they gave the Brewers in exchange to acquire him.