Marlins Jake Burger Nearly Quit Baseball Five Years Ago, Now He’s Miami’s Power Threat

For Miami Marlins third baseman Jake Burger, 2024 couldn’t have gotten off to a much better start. The slugger has put up impressive power numbers to start the season. All this, while the Fish (2-11) have floundered, having already fallen into last place in the National League East.

Burger celebrated his 28th birthday on Wednesday by bashing a home run off New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman to reel in a 5-2 victory for the Marlins. It was his third long ball of the season to go along with a .271 batting average and 15 RBIs early in the campaign.

However, it almost didn’t happen this way. Jake Burger considered giving up baseball almost five years ago, due to a complicated foot injury amid the coronavirus pandemic. He recently spoke to Yahoo Sports about that point in his life, and what made him finally decide to keep playing.

Marlins Star was at a Crossroads

After starring at Missouri State University, Jake Burger was a first-round selection (11th overall) by the Chicago White Sox in the 2017 MLB Draft. The St. Louis native advanced rapidly in his first pro season and was invited to spring training by the Pale Hose the following year.

Unfortunately for Burger, he ruptured his Achilles Tendon running to first base on a groundout during an exhibition game on Feb. 26, 2018. Ten weeks after surgery, he tore the tendon once again while recovering. Due to the injury, Burger would miss the entire 2019 season.

It was at that time that he considered walking away from the game. However, his parents convinced him to continue his career.

“Fortunately, my parents had a more level head than I did and ended up talking me out of it, saying, `Don’t regret anything in life and if you quit, you’re going to regret it,'” Burger told Yahoo Sports. “And so I’m thankful for them. They’re a major part of the story and a major part of me being where I’m at today.”

Since battling back to the Majors in 2021, Jake Burger was traded to the Marlins on Aug. 1 last season. The third baseman says he feels like he’s truly found a home in Miami.

“The Marlins organization and fans and city of Miami made me and my family really welcomed,” Burger said. “The guys in this clubhouse really accepted us with open arms and made the transition a lot easier.”

2024 Could Be Burger’s Breakthrough Season

The way it’s shaping up, Burger looks to deliver a whopper of a season. Through 13 games, he’s on pace for well over 150 RBIs. While the struggling Marlins may be swimming upstream all summer, they’ve at least found a legitimate, power-hitting corner infielder in the 28-year-old.

Marlins manager Skip Schumaker believes the best is yet to come for his emerging star. He stated that while he might be labeled as a power hitter, Jake Burger is much more well-rounded than some around MLB might think.

“It’s his first real full season in the big leagues and we’re giving a lot on his plate with middle-of-the-order and playing every day, and he’s doing a really nice job,” Schumaker commented to Yahoo Sports. “He’s a smart kid.”

“He’s a better hitter than just a power hitter, and he’s showing how good of a hitter he is here.”