Marlins Manager Faces Backlash After Pulling Eury Perez During Perfect Game Bid

T

he Miami Marlins have been one of the hottest teams in baseball over the last month and secured a thrilling 9-8 victory over the Athletics on Sunday.

However, a decision by manager Clayton McCullough became highly controversial following the seventh inning.

McCullough chose to pull starting pitcher Eury Perez after 92 pitches and seven innings, despite him being in the middle of a perfect game bid. The bullpen ended up allowing eight runs across the final two innings.

This marked Perez’s first game back from the injured list, which is why he was limited to 92 pitches. However, it didn’t stop fans from voicing their frustration, as the crowd was heard chanting “shame” after he was removed.

Fans were chanting “SHAME” at Clayton McCullough for pulling Eury Pérez after seven perfect innings at 92 pitches. pic.twitter.com/1i8TE6Z3mp — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 5, 2026

Fans React on Social Media

“It was the wrong decision. You don’t rob a young pitcher of a moment like that. McCullough is gutless and a terrible manager,” TCuban13 said.

“The extra 25-30 pitches would not destroy his arm. Not like any of the innings were high stress. He literally didn’t allow a baserunner,” SteveCHOLMES1 added.

AdamPollack49 wrote, “Over 240,000 games have been played in the history of Major League Baseball. A perfect game has happened 24 times. Literally 0.0001% chance it happens. Gotta leave him in at least until a baserunner gets on.”

“I get optics, and still we do not care. Got to let him try. Sometimes the moment is bigger than whatever analytics may say. We ultimately don’t know what would’ve happened. Gotta try though,” SmoothFinesse commented.

McCullough Explains The Decision

During the postgame, McCullough explained that entering the game he envisioned a scenario where Pérez would throw around 90 pitches, plus one batter, and ultimately he stuck to that plan despite admitting there were moments he considered leaving him in.

“I mean going into this game, like 90-plus pitches and a batter was a pitch count I felt comfortable with, coming back off the time on the IL and with us looking to play beyond the regular season. Eury is going to have to be an important part of that,” McCullough said.

“He had it really going today. I totally get it. There was a part of my heart strings pulling at the opportunity to keep him going, but I have to think about Eury, our organization, our team, and what’s best moving forward to give us a chance to continue to win games. So it was more of a calculated decision based on where he was with the pitch count to take him out.”