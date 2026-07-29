Marlins Open to Moving Otto Lopez

The Miami Marlins are open to moving shortstop Otto Lopez ahead of this year’s MLB trade deadline for the right price.

Lopez is having a terrific season for Miami, as he has hit a major-league-leading .328 batting average with 5.3 bWAR so far. Right now, he is one of the best shortstops in baseball, and obviously would command a high price on the trade market given how well he has performed this year.

While the Marlins have been competitive this season with a 54-54 record for a .500 winning percentage, the team is still open for business, and they could consider trading Lopez, as his trade value will likely never be as high now as it ever will be down the road.

Marlins Open to Trading Otto Lopez

According to The Athletic, Miami is open to trading several of its young, talented players, including Lopez, the current MLB batting average leader.

“The Marlins are willing to listen regarding potential offers for some intriguing young players such as middle infielders Otto Lopez and Xavier Edwards, catcher/designated hitter Liam Hicks and outfielder Heriberto Hernández, league sources said. Whether the Marlins actually move any of them, however, is a question. All four players are between the ages of 26 and 27 years old. Lopez and Edwards are under team control for three additional seasons. Hicks, four. Hernández, five. Under Marlins president of baseball operations Peter Bendix, who took over in November 2023, the Marlins have generally not traded players that far away from free agency,” reported The Athletic.

Marlins Have High Price Tag for Otto Lopez

Given the big year he’s having at the plate, the Marlins are understandably asking a big price tag for Lopez in any trade.

“In particular, Lopez and Edwards would require a significant return, league sources said. Some teams already have expressed interest in Hicks, especially given the lack of viable catcher options available in the trade market. And with teams struggling to find right-handed hitting outfielders, Hernández is drawing interest as well. All four are having strong seasons. Lopez, an All-Star, leads the majors with a .328 batting average while also producing a 4.5 fWAR, almost doubling the value of his previous high (2.5 fWAR in 2024),” wrote The Athletic.

Ultimately, we will see if the Marlins trade Lopez, as their asking price is understandably high. He is having a phenomenal year for Miami, but with Lopez likely having a peak season, the Marlins could be looking to cash in on one of their biggest trade chips while he has the highest trade value that he will likely ever have.

We also know that the Marlins typically try to trade players before they become expensive, so with Lopez about to enter his arbitration seasons after this year, it makes even more sense why Miami is considering dealing him.

If they do end up trading him, look for any contender hoping to upgrade at shortstop to give the Marlins a call about Lopez, with the Boston Red Sox said to be one team that is interested in getting him.