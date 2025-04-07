Hi, Subscriber

Marlins ‘Overhauled’ Player Development Orchestrated By New President

Peter Bendix
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 27: Peter Bendix president of baseball operations for the Miami Marlins poses for a picture prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Opening Day at loanDepot park on March 27, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

The Miami Marlins have looked promising to start the season, taking a four game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, dropping one to the New York Mets, and splitting a series against the World Series hopeful Atlanta Braves. The Marlins are finding winning effort throughout their roster but it is impossible to ignore the success of their young core.

“The Marlins had 13 of their top-30 prospects take part in big-league camp during spring training,” wrote the Miami Herald’s Jordan McPherson. “Two — utility player Javier Sanoja and Pauley — opened the season on the MLB roster.”

The Marlins are in year two of Peter Bendix’s leadership. Bendix joined the Marlins in 2023 and is the teams president of baseball operations. Since taking over the Marlins, Bendix has hired a new assistant general manager and a new director of player development in efforts to complete what McPherson refers to as an ‘overhaul’.

“One of the major areas where he felt the organization needed the most improvement: the player development department,” wrote McPherson. “It’s the lifeblood for a franchise like the Marlins, one that perennially is among the lowest in team payroll. For them to succeed, they need to be consistently finding and nurturing their own big-league talent.”

What Player Development Look’s Like

Spring Training is meant to knock the rust off of veterans and give young players a chance to show they deserve a spot on the team. Ultimately, only 26 players will play with the big league club on opening day, but teams will often carry close to seventy players in the month leading in to the season.

McPherson gives us a look into what Marlins camp looked like with a new focus on player development.

“On one field, two rounds of batting practice are occurring simultaneously, with one batter seeing pitches from a machine off the mound and another being thrown pitches by a hitting coach on flat ground,” he wrote. “On another, one of the team’s ‘live pitch design sessions,’ which has replaced traditional bullpens for pitchers… And on yet another, there could be agility drills or fielding drills occurring, with the team’s focus being on multiple players participating in the drill at the same time to minimize the amount of time players are waiting around.”

Year one under Bendix produced a less than stellar record, but expectations were clear upon the hiring of the new president: a multi-year rebuild.

Players Brought In Under Bendix

Since taking the job, Bendix has traded more than a dozen rostered Marlins. However, the Marlins received 13 of their top 30 ranked prospects in this exchange of talent.

Additionally, the Marlins received a few players that have contributed to the team immediately. This includes first baseman Matt Mervis, who had his first career multi-homerun game Saturday night helping the team to a 4-0 victory over the Braves.

The team will continue to look to their young core to generate success under their new leadership.

“Our group has done a really nice job of bringing in talent into the system,” general manager Gabe Kapler said. “It’s just elevated the system in general. The floor and the ceiling are both higher at this point.”

