Marlins’ Max Meyer Gets Uncertain Injury Update

Miami Marlins All-Star starting pitcher Max Meyer received unfortunate news over the last weekend.

Meyer, 27, was sent to the 15-day injured list on Monday. The move is retroactive to July 19. The All-Star was experiencing neck discomfort in his July 7 start against the Seattle Mariners. He missed his next start and didn’t participate in the All-Star Game on July 14.

He would make a scheduled start on July 18 against the Milwaukee Brewers. Meyers made it just 3.0 innings before getting pulled. This led to getting sent to the injured list.

“I grinded through every single inning it felt like, put the ‘pen in a tough spot, especially coming off a break like this,” Meyers said after the start. “Obviously, I wanted to go deeper. ‘Pen’s got to pick up a lot of slack if I’m only going three innings and there’s a one-run game. So, it was tough. Obviously, not my best one. Clean up the walks and then get back on it.”

On Friday, the Marlins said that Max Meyer will be shut down from throwing for the next two weeks, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reported.

Meyer will be re-evaluated after the two-week period.

Max Meyer’s Impressive 2026 Season

Before suffering the neck strain, Marlins starting pitcher Max Meyer was off to the best start of his career.

Through 20 starts, Meyer carries a 9-1 record, 2.68 ERA, and 1.14 WHIP through 111.0 innings pitched. Meyer earned the first All-Star bid of his career in 2026, but wasn’t able to play in the game due to the lingering neck strain.

The 27-year-old’s best month of the season came in June. In five starts, Meyer went 4-0 with a 1.78 ERA.

Meyer’s best start of the season came in a May 2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Through 7.0 innings, Meyer allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out seven. The lone hit came in the third inning to the Phillies’ Garrett Stubbs.

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Marlins Look to Snap Nine-Game Losing Streak Against Padres

Heading into a three-game series against the San Diego Padres, the Marlins have run into their worst stretch of the season.

Miami (52-51) hasn’t won a game since before the All-Star break on July 9.

Nine straight losses.

Three straight series-losing sweeps to the Cleveland Guardians, Milwaukee Brewers, and Houston Astros have Miami just one game above .500.

The Padres, who are 7-16 over their last 23, will be Miami’s next shot at finding the same momentum they had earlier in the season.

The Marlins are in the mix for the National League Wild Card. However, it’s a tight-knit race. Miami, along with the Washington Nationals, the St. Louis Cardinals, and the Pittsburgh Pirates, are all within 2.0 games of the Arizona Diamondbacks for the last Wild Card spot.